Civitan Club of Salisbury awards 10 scholarships 

SALISBURY – For more than 66 years, the Civitan Club of Salisbury has been awarding scholarships to enable local students achieve their academic goals. That long tradition continued March 4 when the Civitan Club awarded scholarships totaling $15,000 during its annual Scholarship Day program.

Ten college and high school students were selected as recipients of the 2021 scholarships. The awards this year included six $1,500 college scholarships to students at Catawba College, Livingstone College, Hood Theological Seminary and Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Four high school scholarship winners of $1,500 were also recognized.

Coordinated by the Civitan Club’s Scholarship Committee and the Salisbury Civitan Club Charitable Foundation, the annual scholarships are funded through proceeds from club projects as well as income from the foundation’s endowment. This year’s recognition was conducted virtually with many of the winners and school representatives present.

The 2021 scholarship awards presented March 4 included:

• The USS Dorchester-Civitan Scholarship is presented to a second-year student in the Chaplaincy program at Hood Theological Seminary. The winner is Florry J. Hopkins of Greensboro.

• The Dr. Walter Low Tatum Scholarships in Nursing are presented to two nursing students at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. The winners include Dynashia L. James of Kannapolis, a second year student in the Practical Nursing program and Nicole Tomos, of Davidson, who will graduate in 2022 from the associate degree in nursing program at RCCC.

• The Frank W. Goodnight Civitan Scholarship in Music is presented annually to a music major at Catawba College. The 2021 winner is Neha Sudhakar, of Apex. She is a senior majoring in music business with an emphasis in worship arts.

• The Dr. Jack Knox Scholarship in Education is presented to an education major at Livingstone College. The 2021 winner is junior elementary education major Lisa A. Campbell, of Shelby.

• The Rev. Milton B. Faust Scholarship in Education is presented to a student in the Teacher Education Program at Catawba College. Arlington Owensby, a senior from Mooresville, is the 2021 winner. She is an elementary education major.

• The Michael Yang Memorial Civitan Scholarship, is presented annually to a senior at North Rowan High School. The 2021 winner is senior Anna C. Everhart, daughter of Kelly and Carol Everhart. She plans to major in biomedical engineering in college next fall.

• The Morton S. Lerner Memorial Civitan Scholarship is presented annually to a senior at Salisbury High School. The 2021 winner is Caroline Cardelle, daughter of Lese and Frank Cardelle of Salisbury. She plans to major in engineering at Duke University beginning next fall.

• The Rev. William K. Adams Memorial Civitan Scholarship, presented annually to a North Hills Christian School senior, went to Abigail C. Zunk, daughter of Curry and Angela Zunk, of Salisbury. She plans to study psychology next fall at Carson Newman Christian University.

• The Clifford Peeler Humanitarian Scholarship, presented annually to a senior at either Salisbury, North Rowan, West Rowan or North Hills Christian School. The 2021 winner is Robert Honeycutt, a senior at Salisbury High. The son of Bob and Leigh Ann Honeycutt, of Salisbury, he plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.

For more information on the Club Scholarship program or to make donation to the club’s charitable foundation, contact the Civitan Club of Salisbury at P.O. Box 171, Salisbury, NC 28145.