expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Civitan Club of Salisbury awards 10 scholarships 

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

SALISBURY – For more than 66 years, the Civitan Club of Salisbury has been awarding scholarships  to enable local students achieve their academic goals. That long tradition continued March 4 when the Civitan Club awarded scholarships totaling $15,000 during its annual Scholarship Day  program.

Ten college and high school students were selected as recipients of the 2021 scholarships. The awards this year included six $1,500 college scholarships to students at Catawba  College, Livingstone College, Hood Theological Seminary and Rowan Cabarrus Community  College. Four high school scholarship winners of $1,500 were also recognized.

Coordinated by the Civitan Club’s Scholarship Committee and the Salisbury Civitan Club  Charitable Foundation, the annual scholarships are funded through proceeds from club projects as well as income from the foundation’s endowment. This year’s recognition was  conducted virtually with many of the winners and school representatives present.

The 2021 scholarship awards presented March 4 included:

• The USS Dorchester-Civitan Scholarship is presented to a second-year student in the  Chaplaincy program at Hood Theological Seminary. The winner is Florry J. Hopkins of Greensboro.

• The Dr. Walter Low Tatum Scholarships in Nursing are presented to two nursing students  at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. The winners include Dynashia L. James of Kannapolis,  a second year student in the Practical Nursing program and Nicole Tomos, of Davidson, who will  graduate in 2022 from the associate degree in nursing program at RCCC.

• The Frank W. Goodnight Civitan Scholarship in Music is presented annually to a music major at Catawba College. The 2021 winner is Neha Sudhakar, of Apex. She is a senior majoring in music business with an emphasis in worship arts.

• The Dr. Jack Knox Scholarship in Education is presented to an education major at  Livingstone College. The 2021 winner is junior elementary education major Lisa A. Campbell, of Shelby.

• The Rev. Milton B. Faust Scholarship in Education is presented to a student in the  Teacher Education Program at Catawba College. Arlington Owensby, a senior from Mooresville, is the 2021 winner. She is an elementary education major.

• The Michael Yang Memorial Civitan Scholarship, is presented annually to a senior at  North Rowan High School. The 2021 winner is senior Anna C. Everhart, daughter of Kelly and  Carol Everhart. She plans to major in biomedical engineering in college next fall.

• The Morton S. Lerner Memorial Civitan Scholarship is presented annually to a senior at Salisbury High School. The 2021 winner is Caroline Cardelle, daughter of Lese and Frank Cardelle of Salisbury. She plans to major in engineering at Duke University beginning next fall.

• The Rev. William K. Adams Memorial Civitan Scholarship, presented annually to a  North Hills Christian School senior, went to Abigail C. Zunk, daughter of Curry and Angela Zunk, of  Salisbury. She plans to study psychology next fall at Carson Newman Christian University.

• The Clifford Peeler Humanitarian Scholarship, presented annually to a senior at either Salisbury, North Rowan, West Rowan or North Hills Christian School. The 2021 winner is Robert Honeycutt, a senior at Salisbury High. The son of Bob and Leigh Ann Honeycutt, of  Salisbury, he plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.

For more information on the Club Scholarship program or to make donation to the club’s charitable foundation, contact the Civitan Club of Salisbury at P.O. Box  171, Salisbury, NC 28145.

More News

In Spencer, music store finds its groove

Editorial: Will K-9 incident be like viral Rockwell case?

With new location in Charlotte, Salisbury’s Mean Mug Coffee starts expansion

Friday night heroes: Kennerly helped spark offensive outburst for Falcons

Comments

Local

In Spencer, music store finds its groove

Business

With new location in Charlotte, Salisbury’s Mean Mug Coffee starts expansion

High School

Friday night heroes: Kennerly helped spark offensive outburst for Falcons

Local

Council approves revised Downtown Main Street plan that aims to address locals’ concerns

Local

Dixonville Memorial task force to launch popcorn fundraiser to complete second phase of project

Education

Blotter: Man calls for help, arrested on drug charges

Local

With deed in hand, county will seek grant to jumpstart Woodleaf park development

Local

Salisbury City Council adopts priorities for 2021

Education

Education briefs: New school resource officers picked for Knox, Henderson

Education

Civitan Club of Salisbury awards 10 scholarships 

Education

Education shoutouts

Business

Post’s building back on the market after parking concerns

Education

Spreading the love: Sacred Heart Catholic School students visit local nursing homes

Nation/World

IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17

News

NC man arrested after explosions near buildings

Coronavirus

Rowan moves to lowest tier for COVID-19 community spread

Crime

Farm vehicle theft produces charges for two

Local

Kiwanis Pancake Festival scheduled for April

Coronavirus

County announces homebound COVID-19 vaccine program

Local

Public comments express anger, distrust in Salisbury Police Department after K-9 video

Education

All in-person KCS students to attend four days starting April 12

Elections

Board of Elections to submit proposed budget, move forward with purchasing upgraded voting machines

Crime

Blotter: Two Salisbury residents charged with felony possession with intent

Local

Assessment of police K-9 showing no damage occurred months after incident in video