March 18, 2021

Education briefs: New school resource officers picked for Knox, Henderson

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Police Department has appointed officer Isaac Miller and officer Alexandria Petty to serve as school resource officers.

Miller will serve as the SRO at Knox Middle School and will work with students in grades six through eight. He has been with the Salisbury Police Department since 2015. Since serving at SPD, Miller has been a gang resistance education and training instructor, led GREAT summer camps and the Salisbury Police Department cadets leadership program.

“I know a lot of the students already because they were campers from the summer camps,” Miller said. “The staff is very friendly and welcoming. I look forward to bridging the gap between the youth of the city and law enforcement.”

Petty will serve as the SRO at Henderson Independent High School which consists of grades sixth through 12th. She has been with the Salisbury Police Department since 2019 in the role of a patrol officer. Petty is a graduate of Catawba College — where she earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice.

“I’m excited to accept this new role as a SRO to work with students and staff at Henderson,” Petty said. “When I was in high school, I had a SRO. I know and understand the impact they can have on students that’s why accepting this position is special to me.”

IMF Treasure Feamster Scholarship available

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship scholarship committee is accepting applications for the 2021 Treasure Feamster Scholarship through April 9. The scholarships are available for high school seniors who are members of a fellowship-affiliated church, regardless of field of study. Students can check with their guidance office or affiliated churches or call 704-639-1894 or 704-433-3277.

NC leads nation in certifications

The National Board of Professional Teaching Standards announced North Carolina continues to lead the nation with teachers who hold national board certification, at 467 teachers.

North Carolina now has a total of 23,090 teachers who have earned the National Board Certification offered by the Arlington, Va.-based non-profit organization. The certification process is based on high and rigorous standards that evaluate teaching practice through performance-based assessments. The ultimate result is improved performance and achievement for North Carolina’s students.

North Carolina school districts also continue to rank among the top 30 districts nationwide for numbers of teachers with national certification, with seven LEAs making the list:

1st – Wake County (3,304)

4th – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (2,301)

10th – Guilford County (720)

18th – Buncombe County (622)

19th – Winston-Salem Forsyth County (589)

22nd (tie) – New Hanover County (551)

30th – Durham Public Schools (465)

