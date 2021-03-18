Man charged with drug possession, stealing handgun

SALISBURY — A 36-year-old man faces a litany of criminal charges after being connected to a residential break-in on Mt. Hope Church Road.

Johnny Lee Fore faces charges of felony breaking and entering; larceny of a firearm; possession of a schedule two drug with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges came after a resident of Mt. Hope Church Road on Thursday reported a handgun was stolen during a break-in, with Fore quickly identified as a suspect.

Fore’s vehicle was located at a residence on Castor Road, near Faith. There, deputies found Fore and the handgun allegedly in his position.

Also found were crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, 23 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged in plastic bags and $600, a news release stated.