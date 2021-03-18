Sheriff’s deputy involved in single-vehicle crash

SALISBURY — A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday called in via radio to say she was involved in an accident on Castor Road.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, Amber Weaver, traveled off the roadway and into a wooded area in her marked Ford Explorer patrol unit. Weaver said she swerved to avoid an animal while rounding a curve, lost control and struck a tree.

Firefighters and county EMS responded to the incident. She was treated for minor injuries at Novant Rowan Medical Center.

Sifford said N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.