I-85 work will require road closures next week

SALISBURY — Due to inclement weather, pavement rehabilitation work along Interstate 85 in Rowan County that was originally planned for this week has been rescheduled.

Diamond grinding, which makes the road surface smoother for drivers, will take place on I-85 South between Old Union Church Road (Exit 79) and Julian Road (Exit 74). This will require closing the right two lanes of the interstate from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The work will also require two overnight ramp closures:

From 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the ramp from I-85 South to Innes Street (Exit 76) is scheduled to close. To access Innes Street, drivers will continue on I-85 South to Jake Alexander Boulevard (Exit 75) head back up I-85 North.

From 10 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Innes Street onto I-85 South is scheduled to close. To access I-85 South, drivers will take I-85 North to the Old Union Church Road (Exit 79) interchange.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change. Drivers should be mindful of crews working close to the travel lanes throughout this area and allow extra time for the detours.