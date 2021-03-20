High school football: Falcons 2-0 in NPC

Staff report

TROUTMAN — A wise man once said that there are no bad road wins.

West Rowan survived more than thrived on Friday, but the Falcons outlasted South Iredell 20-14 to move to 2-0 in the North Piedmont Conference.

“Really physical game,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “I thought we played with maximum effort. That’s what we preach and that’s what got us out of there with the win.”

The Falcons (2-2 overall) have come back nicely from lopsided losses to Salisbury and Davie that opened the season.

West is tied with Statesville for first place. Carson can also get to 2-0 if it can beat East Rowan in a Saturday noon game that will be played at A.L. Brown.

South Iredell (1-3, 0-2) is pretty much out of the league race already, but will try to spoil the dreams of some other squads.

The first half belonged to the Falcons.

Cayleb Brawley scored on a 6-yard run for the lead.

It was 14-0 after Noah Loeblein threw a touchdown pass to Damon Phillippe that covered 40-plus yards.

That was the score at halftime.

“Then in the second half, it was like South Iredell had the ball the entire half” Kraft said, “They were shoving it to us pretty good.”

When the Vikings scored late in the third quarter to make it 14-7, Hunter Watts ran back the kickoff about 90 yards for a West touchdown.

That was great news — a 20-7 lead. But the downside was West’s defense headed right back onto the field.

South Iredell made it 20-14 with about 10 minutes to go, but the Falcons made the stops and finished off the victory.

“Our defensive guys, I know they’re just dog-tired right now,” Kraft said. “But they didn’t break.”