expand
Ad Spot

March 21, 2021

Editorial: Plenty of time to get to know candidates for sheriff

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 21, 2021

Candidates are placing signs across the county, speaking to others about their candidacy, cultivating social media followings and lining up to file by the handful.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office race is off and running with five candidates that have made a public pronouncement about their plans. It’s certainly possible more will file and that others have talked about their intentions with friends or social media pages where posts are private.

The candidates so far are Mike Caskey, a Rowan County commissioner, National Guardsman and Charlotte police officer; Tommie Cato, a school resource officer who retired from the N.C. Highway Patrol and served in the Marine Corps; Capt. Greg Hannold, who’s in charge of the Rowan County Detention Center; Brad Potts, a retired state trooper who also serves as a reserve police officer for the town of Cleveland; and Travis Allen, a detective for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office who serves on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.

That’s quite a list of candidates — one with plenty of relevant experience to serving as Rowan County sheriff.

Because running for sheriff only technically requires paying a filing fee, why not give it a shot? True, a serious effort will require public speaking events, shaking hands, cultivating a social media following, soliciting donations and spending it wisely. With Kevin Auten saying he won’t seek another term, however, candidates see an open seat and a much greater shot at winning. For most, being elected sheriff is the pinnacle of a law enforcement career.

But it’s important for voters to know we’re more than 18 months away from the general election for the position and about one year away from the Republican primary, which is likely to decide the winner in the general election because of the GOP’s dominance in local elections. Even filing is still several months away.

This year, the only elections on the calendar are town board and city council races in local municipalities. So, instead of voting for sheriff, people who live inside of a city’s or town’s borders will vote on who make decisions about things like whether the police department receives funding for new cruisers, if parks get a facelift and which kind of new developments can move into town and where they’re allowed to go. They’ll also be responsible for providing oversight of city and town staff members.

In the sheriff’s race, candidates have only needed to fill out paperwork to establish a campaign committee with the Rowan County Board of Elections, which allows them to raise and spend money. It’s good that candidates are already lining up to run, but voters should know they have more time than usual to get to know people who want to be the county’s top law enforcement officer.

More News

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Library Notes: Coming to terms with the full legacy of Dr. Seuss

Nalini Joseph: For Salisbury Parks and Recreation, the job is much more than kids and sports

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Comments

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response

Education

RSS administration will recommend plan A for 8-12 students

Lifestyle

Help needed to restore Utzman-Chambers garden

News

County commissioners set deadline for Atrium Health to resolve data sharing issue

Education

RCCC to phase in more in-person classes

Lifestyle

Months of studies, adjustments led to Salisbury Symphony pulling off virtual performances

High School

East Rowan notches first win in 43-40 victory over Carson

Nation/World

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Nation/World

Biden is on his heels amid migrant surge at Mexico border

Nation/World

Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

News

At Greenville vaccine site, Cooper urges Medicaid expansion

Local

City to fill abandoned sewer pipe under City Park Lake after leak

Elections

NC federal attorneys: 24 more charged in voter-fraud probe

News

NC resident among four Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Coronavirus

UPDATED: More than 3,000 Rowan residents received vaccination this week

Local

Pipe replacement requires road closure in eastern Rowan

Local

I-85 work will require road closures next week

Crime

Kannapolis man hospitalized, faces charges after crashing during chase with sheriff’s deputies

Elections

Ex-judge Cheri Beasley to run for U.S. Senate, advisers say