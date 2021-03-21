Letter: Epitome of hypocrisy with rescue plan

The rescue plan passed by the Biden administration will help millions of people from falling into poverty in this country.

The law passed without any support from the elected Republicans. Yet, they have the audacity to clamor victory and take credit for this. Let us set the record straight. Many of these elected Republicans tried to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president by attempting to overturn the results of the election.

It seems that it would be only fair for them to send the stimulus checks back since they believe they were issued by an illegitimate president. They should not accept the money. This would be the decent thing to do. But it would first require that these individuals possess a sense of decency. We know better!

— Marie-Odile Langhorne

Spencer