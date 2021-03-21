Photo gallery: East Rowan tops Carson in Kannapolis

Winless in their first three games, the Mustangs needed a kick start in the worst way — and got it Saturday afternoon at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium. They prevailed when sophomore Cole Eagle’s 23-yard field goal with 11.2 seconds remaining decided a 43-40 NPC victory over favored Carson.

Senior running back Sammy Pinckney provided a career-best 304 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns. East chalked up 437 yards total offense just a week after collecting 398 in a loss at West Rowan.

All told, the Mustangs ran for 327 yards. East was penalized 11 times for 97 yards.

East plays its first home game Friday night when South Iredell visits, while Carson visits Statesville.