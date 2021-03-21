expand
March 21, 2021

Toi Degree column: Gearing up for Lunch and Learn sessions

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 21, 2021

By Toi Degree
N.C. Cooperative Extension

We’re as busy as ever at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center.  As the family and consumer education agent, I am gearing up for 2021’s Lunch and Learn sessions that are set to begin in April and run through June.

Join me for an hour to learn various cooking techniques or how to use the newest appliance. Participants will leave with a new or refreshed skillset, recipes and ideas for future meals. This year’s Lunch and Learns will be held on the first Tuesday of each month April through June at noon.

Sessions will be virtual via Zoom, and participants will register through Eventbrite. Sessions are free, and participants will receive an educational program, resources, recipes and a food demo. This year’s theme is, “Fast and Mess-Free Meals” and will focus on quick meals with easy clean-up.  See the planned programs below.

• April 6 – Electric Skillet — The “must-have” appliance in your kitchen due to it being such a versatile piece of equipment; it can be used for roasting, griddling, baking, braising and much more. It also comes in various sizes. It is easy to use, clean and maintain.

• May 4 — Foil Cooking — Cooking seafood, chicken and vegetables “en papillote” or in parchment-paper packets or foil packets is an easy way to ensure tender and juicy results. You can cook your paper packets in the oven or grill the foil packets. These easy packet recipes use a fuss-free technique to ensure a healthy dinner packed with tender meat, healthy vegetables and flavorful juices.

• June 1 — Stir-frying — Stir-frying is a fast and fresh way to cook. Simply toss and turn bite-size pieces of food in a little oil in a wok over high heat and in five minute or less, the work is done. Vegetables emerge crisp and bright. Meats are flavorful, tender and well seared.

If you are interested, you may reserve your seat here: go.ncsu.edu/2021lunchandlearns

Please note that there are three sessions and if you would like to attend all of these, you must register for each of them separately. Once you are registered, you will receive an email with sign-in information.

Toi N. Degree is family and consumer education agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970 or by email at toi_degree@ncsu.edu.

