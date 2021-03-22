Blotter: March 22

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Chainsaws were stolen in Richfield and recovered during a search warrant Thursday in the 100 block of Wildlife Access Road.

• A breaking and entering was reported Thursday in the 3600 block of Mount hope Church Road in Salisbury.

• A domestic assault occurred Thursday in the 200 block of Romana Drive in Salisbury.

• A man reported a fraud Thursday in the 1600 block of Carson Road in Cleveland.

• An overdose was reported Thursday in the 5000 block of Faith Road in Salisbury.

• Huntley Brothers on Thursday reported stolen tools from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Hidden Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported a heroin overdose in the 100 block of Cone Drive in Woodleaf.

• A stolen firearm was reported Thursday in the 1600 block of Safrit Road in Salisbury.

• Demetrius Orlando Neely, 42, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

• Johnny Lee Fore, 36, was charged Thursday with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

• Ryan Alexander Adcock, 33, was charged Thursday with felony assault by strangulation.

• Mark Bronson Goodman, 51, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Wallace Realty Co. on Friday reported someone entered a vacant business in the 800 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard and tried to steal copper piping and wiring.

• Bonded Logistics on Friday reported a hit and run into fencing in the 900 block of Cedar Springs Road.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Saturday reported fraud in the in the 200 block of Dunham Avenue.

• A man on Saturday reported larceny in the larceny from a building in the 1200 block of Beachnut Lane.

• Walmart on Saturday reported larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Saturday reported vandalism in the 600 block of Forney Street.

• Spencer Wayne Clayton, 22, was charged Sunday with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises.