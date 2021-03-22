High school: Boys soccer, regional finals
Boys soccer regional championship matches
1A East
#7 Voyager Academy (15-0-0) vs. Manteo/Franklin Academy Winner
1A West
#3 Community School of Davdison (16-1-0) vs. #9 Pine Lake Prep (12-2-1)
2A East
Washington/Richlands Winner vs. First Flight/Croatan Winner
2A West
#1 Hibriten (17-0-0) vs. #7 Ledford (14-1-1)
3A East
#2 New Hanover (14-0-0) vs. #4 Southern Alamance (13-1-0)
3A West
#3 Weddington (14-1-1) vs. #16 Hickory (14-1-0)
4A East
#8 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2-1) vs. #10 Apex (13-2-0)
4A West
#1 Myers Park (11-0-1) vs. #2 Northwest Guilford (12-2-0)