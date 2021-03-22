expand
March 23, 2021

High school: Boys soccer, regional finals

By Post Sports

Published 11:51 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

Boys soccer regional championship matches

1A  East

#7 Voyager Academy (15-0-0) vs. Manteo/Franklin Academy Winner

1A West

#3 Community School of Davdison (16-1-0) vs. #9 Pine Lake Prep (12-2-1)

2A East

Washington/Richlands Winner vs. First Flight/Croatan Winner

2A West

#1 Hibriten (17-0-0) vs. #7 Ledford (14-1-1)

3A East

#2 New Hanover (14-0-0) vs. #4 Southern Alamance (13-1-0)

3A West

#3 Weddington (14-1-1) vs. #16 Hickory (14-1-0)

 

4A East

#8 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2-1) vs. #10 Apex (13-2-0)

4A West

#1 Myers Park (11-0-1) vs. #2 Northwest Guilford (12-2-0)

