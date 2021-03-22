expand
Ad Spot

March 22, 2021

From left, Vice Chair Alisha Byrd-Clark, Chair Kevin Jones and Superintendent Tony Watlington during Monday's school board meeting. Carl Blankenship / Salisbury Post

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

By Carl Blankenship

Published 7:24 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

SALISBURY – Every Rowan-Salisbury Schools student who hasn’t committed to virtual learning is headed back into classrooms four days per week.

Elementary students were already slated to return for four days starting March 29, but a decision by the RSS Board of Education on Monday means middle and high school students will follow on April 8. An original recommendation on the agenda was also revised by district administration to include returning the more than 1,000 students in the district with individual education plans or 504 plans beginning April 1 as required by state law.

Until now, in-person students have been attending only two days per week and split into two cohorts.

The bipartisan legislation, Senate Bill 220, mandated districts at least return elementary students for a minimum of four days per week. Rowan-Salisbury Schools is preserving its virtual day on Wednesdays, which it has used to clean the schools while transitioning between the two groups of students.

The legislation does not require social distancing for districts adopting “plan A,” but schools still must require students to wear masks. District administration is attempting to keep as much space as possible between students during the day as well. Spread in the schools when other safety precautions are taken is low.

Board member Brian Hightower noted the fast-approaching end of the school year. There will be about five weeks from the start of plan A for middle and high students to the end of the school year on May 28.

Superintendent Tony Watlington said he wants to get as much instruction in for students as possible because of possibly elevated failure rates compared to a normal school year. Watlington noted getting students back in the classrooms earlier would hopefully help failure rates and allow a smooth transition into summer school programming.

School Board Vice Chairwoman Alisha Byrd-Clark proposed pushing the return date for middle and high school students to April 15 to give faculty and staff more time to prepare. Watlington said the district can make either date — April 8th or 15th — work.

Hightower said he was concerned about increased exposure risk to athletes and the possibility of it compromising their seasons.

Board member Jean Kennedy said the district’s purpose should be academic achievement for students. While Kennedy said she recognizes the value of athletics, she said the district should take everything into consideration and move toward a plan that will best facilitate learning.

“I want us to put the education of our children as our chief priority and fit all this other minutiae in somewhere,” Kennedy said.

Board member Dean Hunter made a motion to approve the original recommendation, with the April 8 start date. It passed with a split 4-2 vote. Byrd-Clark and Hightower dissented.

As of Sunday, the district had eight staff in quarantine because of COVID-19. On March 12, the latest student figures, there were 231 students in quarantine.

More News

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

Website using dairy farm’s address attracts attention of law enforcement

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

Blotter: March 22

Comments

BREAKING NEWS

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

Business

Website using dairy farm’s address attracts attention of law enforcement

Crime

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

Crime

Blotter: March 22

Local

Political Notebook: Civitas poll shows distrust among North Carolina voters for 2022 elections

Ask Us

Ask Us: Can restaurants block off downtown parking?

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

News

Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58

Local

Fire claims home in Spencer

Crime

Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response

Education

RSS administration will recommend plan A for middle, high school

Lifestyle

Help needed to restore Utzman-Chambers garden

News

County commissioners set deadline for Atrium Health to resolve data sharing issue

Education

RCCC to phase in more in-person classes

Lifestyle

Months of studies, adjustments led to Salisbury Symphony pulling off virtual performances

High School

East Rowan notches first win in 43-40 victory over Carson

Nation/World

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines