expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Catawba roundup: Baseball, softball, women’s golf

By Post Sports

Published 11:13 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Catawba  pitcher Bryan Ketchie. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Former West Rowan lefty Bryan Ketchie pitched brilliantly and Catawba baseball returned from a COVID pause to beat North Georgia 3-1 at Newman Park on Tuesday.

Catawba (13-4) was short-handed, but Ketchie made up for it. He struck out six while shutting out North Georgia for eight innings.

Jake Rowden’s solo homer, his first, was the highlight for Catawba’s offense. Hunter Shepherd had a run-scoring double, and Henderson Lentz (North Rowan) had the other RBI.

Shepherd and Zack Miller had two hits each.

Robbie Cowie allowed a homer in the ninth but nailed down the save.

Catawba plays a SAC doubleheader at Queens on  Saturday.

Catawba softball

  Catawba’s softball team split Tuesday’s South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Catawba (17-7, 6-6) romped 9-1 in the opener behind two Jordan Dean homers and strong pitching by Brooke Walser (7-3), who didn’t allow an earned run.

Dean hit a two-run homer in the first and a three-run homer in the sixth.

    Brittany Ireland, Riley Tucker, Sydney Goertzen and Carlee Brawley had  two hits each.

• The Bears came back to take the nightcap 6-4 on Lora Beth Wood’s two-run homer in the seventh.

Bailey Benton homered for the Indians.

Catawba is home against Barton on Thursday.

Catawba golf

WILSON — Catawba took third place at the Barton Intercollegiate Women’s Golf Tournament, which concluded on Tuesday.

Catawba sophomore Alice Sylven shot 74-71 and was runner-up for the individual title. She made three birdies on Tuesday.

More News

Charlotte routs Appalachian State in first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

High school softball: East tops West; South, Davie roll

High school soccer: West, Carson get NPC wins

Catawba roundup: Baseball, softball, women’s golf

Comments

Local

Charlotte routs Appalachian State in first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

Business

Swanee Threatre in downtown Kannapolis sold, set for second life as entertainment venue

Coronavirus

Governor announces COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be eased Friday

Crime

Blotter: March 23

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department to administer 1,170 Pfizer vaccines this week

News

RSS will start upset bid process on Faith Elementary after $300,000 offer

Local

Residents step forward with stories as Salisbury collects information on flooding solutions

News

My Turn, Bruce LaRue: Assess true meanings of words

Local

County remains cautions amid positive tax revenue numbers, potential for more federal funding

Nation/World

Police: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

Education

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

Business

Website using dairy farm’s address attracts attention of law enforcement

Crime

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

Crime

Blotter: March 22

Local

Political Notebook: Civitas poll shows distrust among North Carolina voters for 2022 elections

Ask Us

Ask Us: Can restaurants block off downtown parking?

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

News

Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58

Local

Fire claims home in Spencer

Crime

Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum