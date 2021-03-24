Blotter: Man charged for stolen vehicle

SALISBURY — A homeless 34-year-old man faces charges from the Salisbury Police Department of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony.

Robert Anthony Hart, whose address is the streets of Salisbury, was charged after a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Rowan County Health Department. Hart was also charged on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Tuesday reported vandalism to vehicles in the 2500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Illegal dumping was reported Monday at Old U.S. 80 and Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill.

• A drug overdose was reported Monday in the 8800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A burglary was reported Monday in the 1000 block of Dutchman’s Point in Salisbury.

• Terry Dewayne Mitchell, 49, was charged Monday with fraud.

• Justice Divine McMillan, 43, was charged Monday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Stratto Gamallo Similton, 30, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Lindsey Anne Baker, 38, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.