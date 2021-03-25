700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

SALISBURY — State data on Thursday showed more than 700 new COVID-19 vaccinations for Rowan County residents.

The number of partial vaccinations increased by 272. Full vaccinations increased by 448. Including those increases, about 17.8% of Rowan County’s residents have been partially vaccinated and 11.7% have finished their vaccine series.

Rowan County remains among the worst in the state for percent of population partially vaccinated, which involves receiving at least one dose. Counties faring worse include Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke and Onslow. Rowan is also near the bottom of the state’s 100 counties for people fully vaccinated.

While deaths have slowed compared to a post-holiday spike, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the second death in Rowan County this week. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Rowan County is 294.

Deaths of people 75 or older remain the majority of COVID-19 deaths. Women represent slightly more local COVID-19 deaths — 140 — than men — 134. Race and ethnicity data provided by the state show 212 white, 30 Black and 18 Hispanic Rowan Countians have died from COVID-19. Demographic data is not available for a number of deaths or labeled as “other.”

The number of COVID-19 positives in the previous two weeks is 355, which includes 33 reported on Thursday. The number since the start of the pandemic is 15,514.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the 18-county area known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — were 205, including 35 people admitted in the previous 24 hours.