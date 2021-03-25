expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:35 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

SALISBURY — State data on Thursday showed more than 700 new COVID-19 vaccinations for Rowan County residents.

The number of partial vaccinations increased by 272. Full vaccinations increased by 448. Including those increases, about 17.8% of Rowan County’s residents have been partially vaccinated and 11.7% have finished their vaccine series.

Rowan County remains among the worst in the state for percent of population partially vaccinated, which involves receiving at least one dose. Counties faring worse include Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke and Onslow. Rowan is also near the bottom of the state’s 100 counties for people fully vaccinated.

While deaths have slowed compared to a post-holiday spike, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported the second death in Rowan County this week. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in Rowan County is 294.

Deaths of people 75 or older remain the majority of COVID-19 deaths. Women represent slightly more local COVID-19 deaths — 140 — than men — 134. Race and ethnicity data provided by the state show 212 white, 30 Black and 18 Hispanic Rowan Countians have died from COVID-19. Demographic data is not available for a number of deaths or labeled as “other.”

The number of COVID-19 positives in the previous two weeks is 355, which includes 33 reported on Thursday. The number since the start of the pandemic is 15,514.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the 18-county area known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — were 205, including 35 people admitted in the previous 24 hours.

More News

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

Aho’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes after Blue Jackets scored with 16 seconds to tie it in regulation

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Blotter: March 25

Comments

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG to offer scholarships

Education

Local high schools planning modified in-person proms