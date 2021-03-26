Blotter: Man charged with indecent liberties

SALISBURY — A Kannapolis man was charged Thursday with indecent liberties with a child.

Carl Shannon Conner, 49, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for incidents that occurred seven years ago and reported to authorities last year. The victim was 15 at the time of the incident.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said there’s no statute of limitations for felony crimes in North Carolina.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Wednesday in the 800 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

• Deputies responding to a possible breaking or entering in the 1100 block of Shaver Road in Richfield discovered a vehicle left abandoned on Richfield Road was impeding traffic Wednesday.

• A man on Wednesday reported a check was stolen and cashed in the 7800 block of Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury.

• A victim on Wednesday reported he wired $400 to a fraudulent Venmo account for a puppy.

• A man on Wednesday reported the larceny of a license plate from the 200 block of Stolz Road in Rockwell.

• Antowane Dennis Koontz, 41, was charged Wednesday with trafficking heroin or opium.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported an assault in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A man on Thursday reported a drug overdose in the 200 Hidden Creek Circle.

• A person reported a breaking and entering Thursday in the 700 block of Maupin Avenue.