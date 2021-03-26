expand
March 26, 2021

Blotter: March 25

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: 

• A man on Tuesday overdosed in the 400 block of Wiley Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported a breaking and entering in the 1100 block of Tucker Lane in Gold Hill.

• Sandy’s One Stop on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 3000 block of NC 152 in Salisbury.

• A woman on Tuesday reported items were stolen off her porch and two windows were broken in the 900 block of Union Church Road.

• AT&T reported vandalism in the 5100 block of Foster Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Tuesday reported breaking and entering in the 1100 block of Dutchman’s Point in Salisbury.

• Stratto Gamallo Similton, 30, was charged Tuesday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Robert Mitchell Motley, 35, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny from a merchant.

• Melissa Danielle Harris, 45, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of Deal Road.

• Christopher Aaron Rudd, 20, was charged with statutory rape for an incident with a 15-year-old female.

In Salisbury Police reports: 

• United Rentals on Wednesday reported hydraulic lifts were stolen from the 100 block of Mooresville Road.

