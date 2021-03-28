expand
Ad Spot

March 28, 2021

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

The flowers are blooming and spring is official here. It’s time to shuck the sweaters and coats and revel in the warm breezes and birdsong bursting from the trees. The reassuring turn of the seasons can be as comforting as a good book, and there are some wonderful heartwarming new fiction titles arriving in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, April 10,  RPL will host a virtual author talk with Miss Julia’s Ann B. Ross where she will be discussing her April 6 release of “Miss Julia Happily Ever After,” which is being described a the final installment in the beloved series. That is just one of many fiction titles this spring celebrate the power of friendship and its ability to weather the seasons of life.

Author Carolyn Brown is a favorite with our patrons and on April 6,  her latest, “Hummingbird Lane,” is set for release.   It tells the story of two young artists who think they’ll be best friends forever, but life’s paths take them in different directions; some good, some bad. Eventually, they meet again at to an artists’ colony in Texas, where they reconnect with their passion for art. Their friendship is restored as they reflect and share  life’s burdens that they acquired since parting ways. The early reviews of this title are great, and if you want to laugh, cry and celebrate the power of friends, then this is for you.

Also coming out April 6 is “In a Bookclub Far Away” by Tif Marcelo, and it’s about the bonds of friendship between three Army wives, founded through their shared book club. But their bond is broken after a betrayal, and they become estranged for eight years. Finding herself in a terrible situation, one of the friends reaches out, and they come together to discover that time and love can heal all wounds.

Salisbury native Kristy Woodson Harvey’s newest release arrives on April 20. Woodson Harvey’s books are hugely popular, and her upcoming “Under the Southern Sky” is making many “most anticipated” lists for 2021 fiction. Recently separated Amelia discovers that her childhood friend and his deceased wife still have viable frozen embryos, and together they learn that families can be unconventional, and love can come in many forms and in many ways. And as always, Woodson Harvey’s latest is set in a charming coastal Southern town. This one will make for a perfect beach book, but you probably won’t want to wait until your summer vacation to read it!

The past year has found many people separated from friends and family, but like all seasons of life, this period of isolation will end soon. Until that time, we can all enjoy stories that celebrate the life-affirming power of friendship.

If you are interested in any of these titles (or others) just head on over to rowanpubliclibrary.org and log in with your library card number! You can place titles on hold from the comfort of your home and pick them up inside a branch or conveniently at curbside.

If you have questions about events or programming, call 980-432-8670 or email info@rowancountync.gov.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe, the only Black criminal defense attorney in Salisbury, is growing his law practice

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster builds real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures