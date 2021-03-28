Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United unit has continued to meet through the long pandemic.

The organization, founded in 1941, is a culturally, theologically inclusive Christian women’s movement celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace with justice.

The last in-person meeting was a prayer breakfast on March 7, 2020, at Milford Hills United Methodist Church. Since then, the unit has continued to meet via conference call and Zoom platform. The unit has not missed an annual celebration, which included May Friendship Day, Human Rights Celebration and World Community Day.

They have continued to support local agencies such as Rowan Helping Ministries, Family Crisis Council, Good Shepherd Clinic and Communities in Schools. SRCWU entered 2021 under the theme “Becoming One in 2021.”

The outgoing president is Vickie Kotlarz of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The new president is Catherine Rivens of Sandy Ridge A.M.E. Zion Church.