expand
Ad Spot

March 28, 2021

Letter: YMCA, RAC claim NCAA coach of the year as their own

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

Todd DeSorbo made headlines in the Salisbury Post sports section Thursday for being awarded CSCAA/NCAA Division 1 Women’s Swimming “Coach of the Year.” Thank you for covering this story.

What’s missing is that Salisbury, and specifically the Rowan Aquatic Club, claim him as our very own. Todd started swimming at age 5 at our local YMCA. He still holds several RAC team records. At least one state swimming official thought I was going to “burn him out” because he was so successful at such a tender age. Todd has always been self-motivated, always goal-oriented and obviously did not burn out!

I had the pleasure of coaching Todd as his first coach, and Nicky Rosenbluth had the joy of coaching him after my retirement.

The Rowan Aquatic Club, the YMCA, coaches, past and current swimmers are proud of Todd and his accomplishments. Something tells me he is celebrating with his team and is already pursuing new goals because, well, that’s Todd!.

Phyllis Steimel

Salisbury

More News

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe, the only Black criminal defense attorney in Salisbury, is growing his law practice

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster builds real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures