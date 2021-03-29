expand
March 30, 2021

Evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled Thursday

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:03 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Health Department will have another evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week and an allotment of 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The drive-thru clinic at West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. People currently eligible to receive a vaccine in Rowan County include health care and long-term care workers, people older than 65, all essential workers, people with health conditions that increase the risk for a severe case of COVID-19 and those who live in congregate living settings such as student dorms.

The term “essential workers” includes a wide range of professions — from grocery and retail stores to farm workers.

Locally, there were still a number of appointments for the Rowan Health Department’s clinic available Monday afternoon. The county also saved some appointments to open in the evening to accommodate people who work during the day.

“By doing this, we can hopefully accommodate the need for those individuals who may work and who may not be able to make an appointment earlier in the day,” a news release said.

People can sign up for appointments by visiting rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics or calling 980-432-1800 and selecting option No. 1.

Second doses from people who received a first shot on Thursday will be April 21. People who cannot make that date can call 980-432-1800.

“It is with the utmost importance that you make sure you are also available to receive your second vaccination,” the county’s news release stated.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 27,025 Rowan County residents, 19% of the population, have been partially vaccinated. Included in that number are 17,962 local residents, or 12.6%, who are fully vaccinated. People who receive a vaccine elsewhere and live in Rowan County also are included.

The county remains below average for its pace of vaccinations. Only a handful of communities in North Carolina have lower percentages of their residents partially vaccinated for COVID-19. The state average is 26.4%. For complete vaccinations, the state average is 16.9%.

There is some good news in the county’s vaccination progress, however, as majorities in two older age groups are partially vaccinated. Demographic data is as follows:

• 63.2% of residents 75 and older, 58.3% of people 65 to 74, 24.1% of people 50 to 64, 12.5% of people 25 to 49 and 6.4% of people 18 to 24 have been partially vaccinated.

• 19.3% of white residents, 13.7% of Black residents, 17.6% of Asian or Pacific Islander residents and 10.8% of American Indian or Alaskan Native residents have been partially vaccinated.

• 23.5% of women and 16.6% of men have been partially vaccinated.

Health officials say 3.98 million doses of vaccine, including 2.4 million first doses, 1.47 million second doses and 94,731 single-shot vaccines, have been administered.

The number of new COVID-19 positives in Rowan County remains relatively flat after decreasing from a peak earlier in the year. The state reported 32 new Rowan County positives on Monday and 351 in the previous two weeks. Adjusted for population, the local number of positives in the previous two weeks is better than all neighboring counties except Davidson.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County on Monday.

Statewide, cases have been mostly flat. Deaths have slowed considerably — less than 10 reported across the state daily.

