Area Sports Briefs: Carson, Salisbury soccer stay unbeaten

From staff reports

Hannah Isley scored five goals as Carson routed Statesville 10-1 in North Piedmont Conference girls soccer action on Tuesday.

Lani Isley and Lindsey Conrad scored two goals each, and Emelyn Sotelo had one.

•••

Salisbury defeated Gray Stone 10-1 to improve to 3-0 overall.

Sutton Webb scored four goals for the Hornets.

Piper Muire and Caroline Cardelle scored two each.

Assists were credited to Cardelle (2), Lillie Rusher (2), Izzy Banish and Theresa Holland.

SHS got excellent play from Parker Jenkins, Sydney Hlavacek, Stella Koontz and Clara Brown.

Next for SHS is the conference opener Wednesday night vs West Davidson. Game time is 6 p.m.

•••

West Rowan lost to North Iredell 5-3 in a North Piedmont Conference match on Tuesday.

Anna Mead scored two goals, while Brittany Vanhoose had one.

Assists were credited to Vanhoose, Selma Mehmedovic and Leslie Guerrero.

Emily Kelly made six saves.

•••

South Iredell rolled 12-1 against East Rowan in NPC play on Tuesday.

Olivia Ostwalt had a hat trick for the Vikings.

HS boys tennis

East Rowan lost to South Iredell 5-4 in North Piedmont Conference tennis on Tuesday.

Five matches went to tiebreakers.

Landon Shuping, Jaden Collins and Ryan Brady won singles matches for the Mustangs.

Shuping/Brady was a winning doubles team.

Owen Kesler won an exhibition match.

•••

Salisbury lost 5-4 to Central Davidson in a CCC match on Monday.

Will Koontz, Colin Donaldson and Jared Wetzler won singles matches.

Salisbury lost two matches that went to tiebreakers.

Koontz/Donaldson won at No. 1 doubles.

HS softball

West Rowan pummeled North Iredell 17-0 in five innings in North Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday.

Taylor Walton pitched four innings with seven strikeouts, and Karsen Simpson finished off a no-hitter for the Falcons (2-1).

Megyn Spicer went 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Walton was 2-for-2. Emma Clarke hit a two-run homer. Simpson and Kenadi Sproul had two RBIs each.

•••

A.L. Brown rolled 10-0 in five innings against Robinson on Tuesday in South Piedmont Conference play.

Tali Hagler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11 Bulldogs.

Kaylyn Belfield homered and drove in three runs. Hagler, Gracie Brown and Xan Moose had two hits each.

Ashley Rose had a double for the Bulldogs.

• The Wonders romped 18-6 in six innings against West Cabarrus on Monday in SPC play.

Kaylee Yow homered. Lindsay Wolford was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Maddie Daniels was 3-for-4 with two doubles. Belfield was 2-for-2 with two steals and four runs scored.

•••

Carson won 5-1 at Central Cabarrus in a non-conference game on Monday.

Ellie Wilhelm and Kary Hales had two hits each for Carson (4-0). Allie Burns drove in two runs.

Lonna Addison struck out seven and allowed four hits.

Brantleigh Parrott struck out 10 Cougars.

•••

North Davidson beat South Rowan 17-0 in three innings in a Central Carolina Conference game.

Abby Craver hit 2 homers and drove in five for the Black Knights. Alex Gray hit a solo homer.

Zoie Miller had the only hit for South.

•••

Davie routed Reagan 15-3 on Tuesday in Central Piedmont Conference action.

London and Sydney Dirks combined for five hits and five RBIs. Both sisters hit a home run.

HS girls golf

East Rowan shot 122 at McCanless on Tuesday and won against Lake Norman.

Carlee Patterson shot 40. Hannah Waddell shot 40. Addison Queen shot 42.

Mid. school golf

Salisbury Academy finished first in a five-team match played Tuesday at Warrior with a team score of 162.

Pacing the Jaguars was medalist John McCoy with a sizzling 2-under 33.

Also scoring for SA were Warren Fesperman (39), Bryant Davis (44) and Sam Goodman (46).

Salisbury Academy is 9-0.

Catawba athletics

Catawba’s Jordan Dean is the SAC Player of the Week for softball.

A senior shortstop, Dean helped lead the Catawba Indians to a sweep over Barton and a split with Lenoir-Rhyne.

Dean batted .563 with 12 RBIs, eight runs scored and two homers.