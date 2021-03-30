Three COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

SALISBURY — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County — the highest number of single-day deaths since March 3.

The new COVID-19 deaths bring the total in Rowan County to 297 since the start of the pandemic. State data show 63% of deaths in Rowan County are people 75 and older. The next-highest is 19% for those aged 65 to 74.

Dates of death were not immediately clear Tuesday because the state does not release further information immediately. The last time there were three deaths reported at once, March 3, the fatalities were from Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. So far this month, the other four deaths were from March 3, 4, 19 and 23.

Vaccinations administered to local residents continue to improve, including 68 new first doses (partial vaccinations) and 370 complete vaccinations. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 19.1% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 12.9% are fully vaccinated.

The number of positives among local residents increased by two dozen on Tuesday, which makes 367 in the previous 14 days. Adjusted for population, Rowan County is doing better than all of its neighbors, except Davidson County, in positive cases in the previous two weeks.

COVID-19 outbreaks are less prevalent now than at the start of the year, too, with four outbreaks in nursing homes, residential care or correctional facilities. The lone cluster of cases in child care or schools is at South Rowan Academy, a pre-school, before school and after school business in China Grove.

South Rowan Academy has four staff and two student positives.

The largest active outbreak in Rowan is at the county jail, where the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services counts 12 staff and 26 inmate positives.