Sex offender charged with failure to notify of address change

SALISBURY – An East Spencer man on the state’s sex offender registry was charged after failing to notify law enforcement officers of an address change.

Terry Lee Bostic, Jr., 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony failure to notify of an address change. A warrant for Bostic’s arrest was obtained the previous day. Bostic was convicted of felony indecent liberties with a minor in 2013.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sifford said on Monday a detective was notified Bostic had moved but not changed his Salisbury address from East Cemetery Street recorded in the registry. Neighbors said Bostic moved a couple weeks ago and has a Long Street address in East Spencer listed on his arrest report.

Sifford said Bostic told people at his church he was no longer a registered sex offender. The minimum registration term is 10 years. Sifford said the requirement to notify law enforcement of a move is explained to the offender upon release.

Sifford said Bostic has previous parole and probation violations including charges for failing to register in February and March of 2017.