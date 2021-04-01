Letter: Kudos to K-9, shame on handler

I am writing this letter in recognition of K-9 Officer Zuul for his demonstration of restraint and adherence to his training while being subjected to cruel and unprofessional treatment by his former “handler.”

Officer Zuul did not revert to his canine instinctive behavior to protect himself. Instead, he became submissive to his “handler,” who continued to abuse him. Officer Zuul deserves to be treated with respect and appreciated for the duties he performs.

Kudos to whomever is responsible for bringing this to the attention of the public.

As for the “handler” who committed this assault on his K-9 partner and those who instigated and/or perpetuated a coverup, shame on you.

— Ann Rouzer

Salisbury