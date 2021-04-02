High school football: Friday’s scores
Canton Pisgah 34, Franklin 11
Central Davidson 56, South Rowan 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 23, Asheville Reynolds 0
Chocowinity Southside 52, Riverside Martin 42
East Bend Forbush 51, Winston-Salem Carver 12
East Forsyth 31, Davie County 14
East Surry 57, South Stokes 8
Friendship 63, Raleigh Millbrook 41
Gastonia Huss 47, Belmont Cramer 7
Greensboro Dudley 42, Southwest Guilford 21
Greensboro Grimsley 35, Jamestown Ragsdale 0
Harnett Central 52, Southern Lee 7
Havelock 68, Swansboro 0
Holly Springs 38, Apex 27
Maiden 33, Newton-Conover 14
Mayodan McMichael 33, Northeast Guilford 18
North Davidson 55, Lexington 7
North Lincoln 42, Lincolnton 12
Randleman 17, Eastern Randolph 0
Red Springs 27, South Columbus 0
Roanoke Rapids 35, Warren County 18
Robbinsville 35, Andrews 0
Statesville 41, East Rowan 17
Swannanoa Owen 50, Avery County 43
Sylva Smoky Mountain 63, East Henderson 0
Walkertown 20, Surry Central 7
Waynesville Tuscola 24, North Buncombe 6
West Cabarrus 11, Central Cabarrus 8
West Henderson 28, Enka 10
West Lincoln 27, East Lincoln 21, OT
West Rowan 48, China Grove Carson 28
Winston-Salem Prep 52, North Stokes 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Asheville vs. Asheville Erwin, ppd. to Apr 5th.
