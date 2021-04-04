expand
Ad Spot

April 4, 2021

Ann Farabee column: A little farther

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

Editor’s note: This column was first published in 2018.

By Ann Farabee

What an evening it had been! Jesus washed the feet of his disciples. He took part in the Last Supper. He predicted his betrayal and foretold that Peter would deny him. Jesus told the disciples that He is the way to the father. He promised that he would not leave them comfortless, but would send the comforter. He taught them that he is the vine and they are the branches who produce fruit. And, that even though the world would hate, they needed to love. And…they needed to pray.

He finished this time of preparing his disciples for what was to come by praying for himself, praying for them, and praying for us — the future believers.

He then took his disciples with him to the Garden of Gethsemane. He began to feel sorrowful and very heavy. He told them to watch and pray, as he had taken them as far as they could go. He had to face this — for them — and for us — alone.

For, Jesus was to bear the cross, carrying the weight of the sin of the world. Our sin. Each of us. All of us. What he would have to face was unimaginable. Suffering. Pain. Agony. Anguish. Darkness. Separation.

Then, Jesus went a little farther. He fell on his face and prayed, while in deep agony. In his prayer, he asked the father to let the cup pass from him, and then submitted to the will of the father as he continued, “Nevertheless, not my will, but thine, be done.”

He had just prayed the greatest prayer in the history of the world — as he made a way for the salvation of the world. The heart of Jesus was now prepared for what was to come.

As the evening was ending, Jesus was betrayed and arrested.

He then entered into the worst day in human history.

He who was not of the world — came to the world — for the world.

I am so glad He went a little farther.

And… he went to the father.

He went farther than anyone had ever been…for anyone.

That anyone was everyone. It was you. It was me.

I believe, without a doubt, that as Jesus looked down from the cross to those who were putting Him to death, and said, “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do,” that He looked ahead in time and thought of me — Ann.

And, I believe he thought of you.

Three days later, the best day in human history arrived. The stone was rolled away. He was not there! For he was risen!

It is not just a story, my friends. It is history — his story.

Jesus, thank you for going a little farther that day in the garden for us.

Thank you for going all the way — to the cross. 

Help us each day to go a little farther for you. Amen

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at  annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

College baseball: Indians take 4

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Comments

Local

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Local

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortez lead all-county team

High School

High school volleyball: South’s Rymer heading to Ferrum

Local

List of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County

Business

At home again, Alexander-Persse opens The French Nest in downtown Salisbury

Local

Local pastor recalls close call with COVID-19, lingering symptoms

Business

More vaccinations, more lenient laws leading to semblance of normalcy for some local restaurants

Local

Bill passes House to exempt town of Rockwell from satellite annexation limit

Nation/World

AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions

News

Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

Crime

Chase started in Randolph County ends in crash at Webb Road

Crime

Two hospitalized, one charged after Klumac Road restaurant shooting

High School

Statesville crushes East Rowan, 41-17

Coronavirus

Reluctance to getting vaccine starting to ease 

Nation/World

Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California office building shooting

High School

High school football: Slow start, but Falcons stay unbeaten in NPC

Nation/World

MLB All-Star Game pulled from Georgia over voting law