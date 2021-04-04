Letter: Kudos to Aceves, parks staff, landscaping team

As taxpayers, we often expect government employees to complete their jobs with little fanfare. We are sometimes too quick to speak out when things fall through the cracks. Occasionally, however, it’s appropriate to recognize work that, though it is part of one’s job responsibilities, is nevertheless outstanding.

Kudos are due to City Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves, staff and the landscaping team for their work in and around City Park.

City Park had long been neglected, having just playground equipment replaced/repaired as needed, notwithstanding the Veteran’s Memorial paid for by the Salisbury Rotary Club. With funding approved by City Council, Aceves and his team have now mostly completed aesthetically pleasing upgrades and enhancements to City Lake. And what a tremendous visual difference they’ve made by clearing trees and undergrowth along Lake Drive! One can only hope that this clearing continues by removing undergrowth from behind the Rec Center over to N. Jackson Street.

Mr. Aceves inherited a parks system in decline when he came here from Lenoir but has accomplished much in a short time. Here’s hoping that City Council provides funds to enable his progress to continue!

— B.D. Robinson

Salisbury