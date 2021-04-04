Letter: Pay attention to legislation instead

Pay no attention to Republicans when they wax eloquently about the sanctity of the U.S. Constitution. Pay attention, rather, when they pass legislation in open defiance of the freedoms enshrined therein.

The Georgia state legislature has just passed a law that specifically targets, and works to disenfranchise, the votes of millions of Black and brown Georgians. This law is a 2021 version of Jim Crow and as such is the latest attempt of white, straight, Christian males to maintain their societal hegemony. Shame on the Georgia legislature.

Let us keep a watchful eye on the North Carolina legislature to make certain it does not attempt the same.

— John Doherty

Salisbury