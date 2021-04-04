List of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County

The following are a list of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County based on death certificates at the Rowan County Register of Deeds. Death certificates do not arrive at the Register’s office immediately. If your loved one is not included in the list or if you spot an error, please email Carl Blankenship at carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com.

Hazel Estes : Age 90. She died on March 27, 2020. She was born in Davie County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a seamstress.

Evelyn Coggins : Age 86. She died on April 7. She was born in Buncombe County and lived in Salisbury. She was a registered nurse.

Van Thomas Kluttz : Age 95. He died on April 10. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Mt. Pleasant. He worked in maintenance.

Jackqulyn Mae Benfield : Age 80. She died on April 11. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a seamstress.

Johnnie O. Adams: Age 69. He died April 12. He was born in York County, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked in maintenance.

Hellen Lucille Waid : Age 103. She died on April 13. She was born in Mahoney, Oregon, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Juan Maurice Barber : Age 59. He died on April 13. He was born in Philadelphia and previously lived in Charlotte.

Dorothy Mildred Cleveland : Age 98. She died on April 14. She was born in Mecklenburg County and lived in Salisbury. She was a textile spinner.

Kenneth Aaron Cook : Age 77. He died on April 14. He was born in Stanly County and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked in law enforcement.

Carolyn Elizabeth Corl : Age 82. She died on April 14. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a secretary.

Ray Seamon Bost : Age 87. He died on April 15. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Mt. Ulla. He was a master carpenter.

Eddie Watkins Jr .: Age 85. He died on April 15. He was born in Fairfield, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a laborer.

Beryl Marlene Wilson : Age 84. She died on April 16. She was born in Oakland County, Michigan, and previously lived in Concord. She was an attorney.

Ann DiSanto : Age 88. She died on April 17. She was born in Pennsylvania and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a housekeeper.

Mae Aileen Gunther : Age 94. She died on April 19. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in China Grove. She was a homemaker.

William Junior Carter : Age 73. He died on April 21. He was born in Rockingham County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a machine operator.

Kenneth Claude Moody : Age 78. He died on April 21. He was born in Haywood County and previously lived in Thomasville. He was an owner and operator of a service station.

Carolyn Stiffel : Age 76. She died on April 24. She was born in Hamilton County, Tennessee, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a teacher.

Yvonne Emanuel : Age 82. She died on April 26. She was born in Robeson County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a screen printer.

Marjorie Garvin : Age 96. She died on April 27. She was born in Warren County, Georgia, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a secretary.

Connie C. Adams : aged 85. She died on April 29. She was born in Portageville, Maryland, and previously lived in Greensboro. She served in the Army and earned the rank of sergeant first class.

James Robert Steelman : Age 80. He died on April 29. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was an owner and operator of a pawn shop.

Lewis Mitchell Rodgers Sr. : Age 92. He died on May 9. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a welding inspector.

Bobbie Jean Watkins : Age 78. She died on May 11. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a cook.

Maizy Elizabeth Barber : Age 71. She died on May 12. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a nurse’s assistant.

Charles William Walker : Age 82. He died on May 13. He was born in Forsyth County and previously lived in Mocksville. He was a music minister.

James Arthur Smith : Age 81. He died on May 16. He was born in Sampson County and previously lived in Durham. He was a manager in the lighting manufacturing industry.

Charlie Will Jackson : Age 50. He died on May 17. He was born in Onondaga County, New York, and previously lived in Charlotte. He was a military officer.

Clifford Paul Shuping : Age 89. He died on May 19. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Rockwell. He was an owner and operator of a truck parts business.

Kim Doster Harper : Age 77. She died on May 21. She was born in Davidson County and previously lived in Thomasville. She was a packer in the furniture industry.

Lindsey Earl Spruill : Age 91. He died on May 27. He was born in Washington County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was served in the U.S. Navy.

George Lee Benfield : Age 96. He died on May 24. He was born in Lincoln County and previously lived in Gastonia. He was a truck driver.

John Frank Gibilaro : Age 91. He died on May 30. He was born in the Bronx, New York, and previously lived in Jacksonville. He was an electrician.

Gertrude Belk : Age 94. She died on June 7. She was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a weaver.

Harold Simpson Cain : Age 73. He died on June 16. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and previously lived in Statesville. He was a truck driver.

Arthur Earl Clippard : Age 92. He died on June 16. He was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a retail manager.

Jeffrey Mark Brady : Age 53. He died on June 21. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a truck driver.

Faye Downum : Age 82. She died on June 24. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a nutritionist.

Lucille Dawn Yancey : Age 77. She died on June 25. She was born in Cherokee County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a textile production worker.

Mildred Lucille Kepley : Age 85. She died on June 26. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was an assistant orthodontist.

Helen Maxine Overman : Age 84. She died on June 27. She was born in Guilford County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a legal secretary.

Ronald Eugene Tucker : Age 71. He died on July 21. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He was an evangelist.

Herley Lee Hopkins : Age 84. He died on July 23. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Rockwell. He was an aircraft assembler.

David Allen Eckenrode : Age 82. He died on July 26. He was born in Cresson, Pennsylvania, and previously lived in Mocksville. He worked in video repair.

Mary Louise Granberry : Age 92. She died on July 28. She was born in Jones County, Mississippi, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Douglas Ernesto Osorio Fuentes : Age 52. He died on July 29. He was born in El Salvador and previously lived in Salisbury. He was grocery warehouse loader.

Stanley Wayne Campbell : Age 64. He died on Aug. 1. He was born in Queens, New York, and previously lived in Mocksville. He was a tobacco case packer.

Ronald Darrell File : Age 71. He died on Aug. 7. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Rockwell. He owned a trucking company.

Shirley Austin : Age 85. She died on Aug. 11. She was born in South Carolina and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a caregiver.

Martha Jo Meismer : Age 82. She died on Aug. 13. She was born in Madison, Georgia, and previously lived in Rockwell. She was a weaver.

Ronald Lee Niederman : Age 84. He died on Aug. 19. He was born in Butler, Ohio and previously lived in Ocean Isle. He owned a landscaping company.

Elise Evelyn Morris : Age. 81. She died on Aug. 21. She was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Margaret Ann Brown : Age 85. She died on Aug. 21. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a secretary.

Thomas Ray Choat : Age 70. He died on Aug. 16. He was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and previously lived in Gold Hill. He was a contractor.

Tony Eugene Trexler : Age 62. He died on Aug. 16. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Gold Hill. He was a heavy equipment operator.

Katie Louise Artz : Age 92. She died on Aug. 23. She was born in Greenville County, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was homemaker.

Rowland Rutherford King : Age 85. He died on Aug. 23. He was born in California and previously lived in Rockwell. He was an education administrator.

Mark C. Vandivier : Age 73. He died on Aug. 24. He was born in Fairborn, Ohio, and previously lived in Mooresville. He was an accountant.

Mattie Lee Sloop : Age 100. She died on Aug. 24. She was born in Forsyth County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Gerald Wayne Boatman : Age 84. He died on Aug. 28. He was born in Cherokee, Texas, and previously lived in Albemarle. He was a construction worker.

Hallie Marie Spruill : Age 90. She died on Aug. 29. She was born in Gates County and previously lived in Mocksville. She was a postmaster.

Margaret Pauline Lyerly : Age 98. She died on Aug. 29. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a secretary.

James Arthur Chambers : Age 72. He died on Aug. 31. He was born in Fayette County, West Virginia, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a cab driver.

Rosa Julia Albino Rivera: Age 70. She died on Aug. 31. She died on Aug. 31. She was born in Puerto Rico and lived in Rowan County. She was a homemaker.

Charles Henry Honeycutt : Age 76. He died on Sept. 1. He was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Mount Ulla. He was a shift supervisor.

Donald Eugene Mays : Age 79. He died on Sept. 1. He was born in Guilford County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was an auto dealer.

Frances McGarity : Age 90. She died on Sept. 1. She was born in Davie County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was an office manager.

Cathy Darlene Peoples : Age 65. She died on Sept. 2. She was born in Yadkin County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a medical technician.

Johnny Lee Peoples: Age 67. He died on Sept. 2. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was an infantryman.

Patricia Pipes : Age 79. She died on Sept. 2. She was born in Guilford County and previously lived in Asheboro. She was a teacher.

Esther Wagner : Age 77. She died on Sept. 3. She was born in Columbus County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Stephen Bruce Reznick : Age 77. He died on Sept. 5. He was born in Philadelphia and previously lived in Charlotte. He owned a woodworking company.

William Meredith Ward : Age 89. He died on Sept. 6. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a truck driver.

Mary Sercy : Age 88. She died on Sept. 7. She was born in Mecklenburg County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Judith Ann Riley : Age 78. She died on Sept. 12. She was born in Tippecanoe, Indiana, and previously lived in Cleveland. She was a sales worker.

Arlene Cook : Age 88. She died on Sept. 14. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a clerk.

Carol Anne Cauble : Age 81. She died on Sept. 14. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury.

Howard Andre Warren : Age 76. She died on Sept. 14. He was born in Guilford County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a diesel mechanic.

Steven Leslie Summers : Age: 69. He died on Sept. 14. He was born in Marin County, California, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a telecommunication technician.

William Cecil Cline : Age 85. He died on Sept. 14. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Cleveland. He was a railroad engineer.

Donald Gobble : Age 67. He died on Sept. 16. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was an auto sales service manager.

Kathryn Inez Graham : Age 95. She died on Sept. 16. She was born in Burke County and previously lived in Cleveland. She was a homemaker.

Mary Frances Russell : Age 84. She died on Sept. 16. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She worked in textile production.

Clarence Eugene Caldwell : Age 86. He died on Sept. 18. He was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He was a forklift operator.

Thomas Octave Jones : Age 79. He died on Sept. 18. He was born in Nash County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a manufacturing supervisor.

William Edmund Calloway : Age 81. He died on Sept. 18. He was born in Stanly County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a taxidermist.

Barbara Katherine Rabdeau : Age 83. She died on Sept 19. She was born in Geneva, New York, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a machinist.

Edgar Franklin Friday : Age 76. He died on Sept. 19. He was born in Albany, Georgia, and previously lived in Dallas. He was a police officer.

Reather Jane Patterson : Age 86. She Died on Sept. 19. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in manufacturing.

Calvin Overstreet : Age 66. He died on Sept. 23. He was born in Brunswick County, Georgia, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a sanitation worker.

Ricky Linn Darr : Age 73. He died on Sept. 25. He was born in Forsyth County and previously lived in Thomasville. He worked in emergency logistics.

David Dennis Kafitz : Age 78. He died on Sept. 27. He was born in Allen County, Ohio, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was an IT manager.

Rebecca Barger : Age 80. She died on Sept. 27. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a Christian counselor.

Tony Ray Cornatzer : Age 57. He died on Sept. 28. He was born in Forsyth County and previously lived in Mocksville. He was a truck driver.

Louise Spry : Age 86. She died on Sept. 29. She was born in Buncombe County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a nurse.

Patricia Elaine Eller : Age 70. She died on Oct. 1. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Concord. She was a nurse.

Audrey Mae Bradshaw : Age 88. She died on Oct. 7. She was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a caretaker.

Patty Jean Welch : Age 72. She died on Oct. 7. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Rockwell. She was a cotton mill inspector.

Ruth Landis : Age 91. She died on Oct. 7. She was born in Manhattan and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a social worker.

Doris Kerr : Age 83. She died on Oct. 8. She was born in Wilkes County and previously lived in Woodleaf. She was an accountant.

Janice Evans : Age 93. She died on Oct. 8. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Landis. She was a homemaker.

Helen Jeanette Walton : Age 77. She died on Oct. 10. She was born in Davie County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Thelma Juanita Mercer : Age 95. She died on Oct. 14. She was born in Richland, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a government purchasing contractor.

Phyllis Ann Stratton : Age 62. She died on Oct. 19. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury.

Elizabeth Frances Dowell : Age 90. She died on Oct. 20. She was born in Anson County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a hemmer.

Howard Wayne Dobbs : Age 78. He died on Oct. 20. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a USDA manager.

Kathy Sue Yost : Age 68. She died on Oct. 20. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Rockwell. She was a medical assistant.

Migdalia Soto : Age 59. She died on Oct. 21. She was born in Puerto Rico and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a factory worker.

Marion Delores Addison : Age 73. She died on Oct. 25. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a sewer.

Nancy Louise Thompson: Age 84. She died on Oct. 27. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in quality control.

Joyce Ann Winders: Age 84. She died on Nov. 4. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a cook.

Rita Elaine Ammons: Age 71. She died on Nov. 8. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer. She was an educator.

Dorothy Seteria Jones: Age 92. She died on Nov. 11. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a bookkeeper.

Monty Eugene Glaze: Age 75. He died on Nov. 12. She was born in Lake County, Oregon. He was a welder.

Patricia Ann Jones: Age 76. She died on Nov. 12. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in sales.

Dolores Rodriguez Gabaldon: Age 66. She died on Nov. 14. She was born in Midland County, Texas, and previously lived in China Grove. She was a custodian.

Evelyn Bernice Young: Age 94. She died on Nov. 17. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was an executive secretary.

Mina Jakupovic: Age 84. She died on Nov. 27. She was born in Bosnia-Herzegovina and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Jerry Young: Age 92. He died on Nov. 28. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He was a state employee for the Division of Employment Security.

Jerry Brite Cavin: Age 85. He died on Nov. 29. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He was a truck driver.

Janie Bertha Alene Arnold: Age 91. She died on Nov. 30. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in environmental services.

Ruby Virginia Pennington: Age 89. She died on Dec. 1. She was born in Wilkes County. She previously lived in Rockwell. She was a homemaker.

Elsie Mae Rodgers: Age 76. She died on Dec. 3. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in China Grove. She was a homemaker.

Bessie Mae Cooper: Age 97. She died on Dec. 5. She was born in Hall County, Georgia, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a welder.

Claudine Awelda Neely: Age 99. She died on Dec. 5. She was born in Hall County, Georgia, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Kenneth Eugene Stegall: Age 77. He died on Dec. 5. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a cotton slasher tender.

Margaret Elizabeth Biles: Age 89. She died on Dec. 5. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Mt. Pleasant. She was a homemaker.

Nancy Rose Leonard: Age 88. She died on Dec. 7. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Lexington. She was a homemaker.

Bobby James Wilhelm: Age 92. He died on Dec. 10. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Rockwell. He was a nursing aide.

Dorothy Pearl Hampton: Age 97. She died on Dec. 10. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a weaver.

Winnie Oraine Ardoin: Age 91. She died on Dec. 11. She was born in Jackson, Missouri, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a secretary.

Carol Dean Alley: Age 82. She died on Dec. 14. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in China Grove. She was a homemaker.

Ricky Dale Watson: Age 67. He died on Dec. 14. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a salesperson.

Billy Ray Sharpe: Age 77. He died on Dec. 14. He was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Olin, an unincorporated community in Iredell County. He was a manufacturing supervisor.

Judy Carol Agner: Age 80. She died on Dec. 15. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a phone operator.

Myra Gail Burgess: Age 82. She died on Dec. 17. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in China Grove. She was a quality control worker at a textile mill.

Doris Ann Washington: Age 67. She died on Dec. 18. She was born in Hoke County and previously lived in Red Springs. She was a program technician.

Carmello John Allegrezza: Age 81. He died on Dec. 20. He was born in Suffolk, New York, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a funeral service owner and director.

Julie Lewis: Age 75. She died on Dec. 21. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Gold Hill. She was a homemaker.

Walter Lanny Ritchie: Age 78. He died on Dec. 22. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a power plant control operator.

Robert Lee Park: Age 87. He died on Dec. 23. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a finisher in a cotton mill.

Rosa Leola Boyd: Age 92. She died on Dec. 24. She was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a spinning machine operator.

Annie Ruth Reid: Age 85. She died on Christmas. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a certified nursing assistant.

Bobby Gene Laney: Age 82. He died on Dec. 26. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and previously lived in Spencer. He was a forklift operator.

Mary Catherine Brady: Age 88. She died on Dec. 26. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Henrietta Moses: Age 73. She died on Dec. 26. She was born in Guilford County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a cafeteria manager

Wanda Hoover Strickland: Age 69. She died on Dec. 27. She was born in Asheboro and previously lived in Statesville. She was a factory worker.

Clarence Rutherford Raper: Age 77. He died on Dec. 28. He was born in Wilson County and previously lived in Spencer. He owned a barber shop.

Leon Peter Trueblood: Age 67. He died on Dec. 28. He was born in Wayne County, Michigan, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a woodworker.

Joan Marie Smith: Age 68. She died on Dec. 29. She was born in Mecklenburg County and previously lived in Mooresville. She was a medical technician.

Linda Gayle Messer: Age 68. She died on Dec. 29. She was born in Virginia and previously lived in Salisbury. She was an office manager.

Rosalie Grace Amison: Age 82. She died on Dec. 30. She was born in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in accounting.

Shirley Carol Allen: Age 70. She died on Dec. 30. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a licensed practical nurse.

Frances De-Ann Moore: Age 77. She died on Dec. 31. She was born in Eastland County, Texas, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a machine operator.

Roy L. Phillips: Age 75. He died on Dec. 31. He was born in Davidson County and previously lived in Spencer.

Janie Mae Stancil: Age 95. She died on Jan. 1. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a beautician.

Sybil Grey Niblock: Age 88. She died on Jan. 1. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a registered nurse

Raymond McDaniel Chapman: Age 71. He died on Jan. 2. He was born in Chesterfield, South Carolina, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a laborer.

Gladys Jean Walker: Age 92. She died on Jan. 2. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a homemaker.

Donna Ruth Smith: Age 62. She died on Jan. 2. She was born in Patrick, Virginia, and previously lived in Spencer. She was a cashier.

Timothy Ray Green: Age 61. He died on Jan. 2. He was born in Clinton, Indiana, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a refrigeration specialist.

James Randell Dakins: Age 48. He died on Jan. 2. He was born in Japan and previously lived in China Grove. He was a retail manager.

Joyce Elaine Ashby: Age 85. She died on Jan. 3. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a weaver.

Dianne Yvonne Seaquist: Age 75. She died on Jan. 3. She was born in Ramsey County, Minnesota, and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in retail.

James David Hepler: Age 80. He died on Jan. 4. He was born in Davie County and previously lived in Rockwell. He was a truck driver.

Vivian Anne Lyerly: Age 81. She died on Jan. 4. She was born in Florida and previously lived in Faith. She was a biologist.

Carl Matthew Morgan: Age 75. He died on Jan. 5. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer.

Roy Franklin Brown: Age 80. He died on Jan. 5. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer. He worked in the textile industry.

Senora Lee Brown: Age 80. She died on. Jan. 5. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Concord. She was a baby sitter.

Terri Teresa Summons: Age 59. She died on Jan 6. She was born in Columbia and and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a certified nursing assistant.

Frances Irene Ritchie: Age 90. She died on Jan. 6. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a cotton spinner.

Shirley Pickering: Age 85. She died Jan 6. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and previously lived in Spencer. She was a home health aide.

Richard Arthur Benz: Age 92. He died on Jan. 6. He was born in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and previously lived in Concord. He was an aerospace engineer.

Richard Joseph McGuire: Age 90. He died on Jan. 6. He was born in Suffolk, Massachusetts, and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked for the federal government.

Susan Louise Felts: Age 57. She died on Jan. 6. She was born in McDowell, West Virginia and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a security guard.

Harold Dean Stogner: Age 76. He died on Jan. 6. He was born in Mecklenburg County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a contractor.

Judy Marie Foster: Age 79. She died on Jan. 6. She was born in Alexander County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a truck stop manager.

Patty Lynn Bogle: Age 54. She died on Jan. 7. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury.

David Marcom Clark: Age 56. He died Jan 7. He was born in Wake County and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked in maintenance.

James Emerson Baker: Age 84. He died on Jan. 8. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked in manufacturing.

Billy Franklin Hudson: Age 92. He died on Jan. 8. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He was a custodian.

Harry Eugene Eagle: Age 78. He died on Jan. 8. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Rockwell. He served in the Navy.

Susan Morrison: Age 72. She died Jan. 9. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Cleveland. She was self-employed.

Willie Garrison: Age 82. He died on Jan. 9. He was born in Cherokee, South Carolina, and previously lived in East Spencer. He was a laborer.

John Clayton Caris: Age 91. He died on Jan. 10. He was born in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a nuclear physicist.

Martha Ellen Arey: Age 89. She died on Jan. 10. She was born in Stanly County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Joseph Bradford Patterson: Age 80. He died on Jan. 12. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in China Grove. He was a textile supervisor.

Traci Annette Nichols: Age 46. She died on Jan. 11. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer. She was a social worker.

Daniel Lee Mixon: Age 73. He died on Jan. 11. He was born in Alabama and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a telephone operator.

Mary Ruth Lewis: Age 85. She died on Jan. 11. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a textile winder.

Betty Jo Lowe: Age 86. She died on Jan. 11. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She worked in textile manufacturing.

Catherine Roebuck: Age 84. She died on Jan. 12. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer. She was a housekeeper at a hospital.

Lawrence Day Campbell: Age 62. He died on Jan. 12. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Concord. He was a locksmith.

Catherine Roebuck: Age 84. She died on Jan. 12. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer. She was a housekeeper at a hospital.

Steven Carl Davis: Age 68. He died on Jan. 12. He was born in Catawba County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a butcher.

Jack Alven Hendren: Age 93. He died on Jan. 12. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a furniture salesman.

Joseph Randall Wayne Dunaway: Age 63. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a warehouse worker.

Ruth Brown Hepler: Age 77. She died on Jan. 13. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Rockwell. She was a day care director.

Patricia Vonnette Kirk: Age 75. She died on Jan. 13. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Lily Virginia Eddleman: Age 96. She died on Jan. 13. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Spencer. She was a time keeper.

Edith Virginia Davis: Age 77. She died on Jan. 14. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a communications administrator.

Charles Albert Robinson: Age: 80. He died on Jan. 15. He was born in New Jersey and previously lived in Gold Hill. He was an electrician.

Gayle Dean Sharpe: Age 73. He died on Jan. 16. He was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Stony Point. He worked in the furniture industry.

Laura Myrel Traylor: Age 91. She died on Jan 16. She was born in Fairfield County, South Carolina and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a clerk.

Jerry William Putnam: Age 84. He died on Jan. 16. He was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Rockwell. He owned a carpet sales business.

Kenneth Ray Barger: Age 87. He died on Jan. 16. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a butcher.

Donald Stough Wagner: Age 91. He died on Jan. 17. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in China Grove. He was a pastor.

Herman Lather Bost: Age 92. He died on Jan. 17. He was born in Stanly County and previously lived in Badin. He worked in auto body repair.

Margaret Jane Lyons: Age 73. She died on Jan. 19. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a textile spinner.

Matthew Dale Beaver: Age 40. He died on Jan. 19. He was born in Virginia and previously lived in China Grove. He was a teacher.

Charles Albert Miller: Age 74. He died on Jan. 20. He was born in Hennepin, Minnesota, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a machinist.

John Shankle Miller: Age 72. He died on Jan. 21. He was born in Stanly County and previously lived in Norwood. He was an automobile salesman.

Jason William Head: Age 38. He died on Jan. 23. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a landscaper.

Shirley Joan Cline: Age 84. She died on Jan. 23. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Gold Hill. She was a manufacturing laborer.

Betty Elaine Baucom: Age 70. She died on Jan. 23. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Concord. She was a medical transcriptionist.

Robert Arnold Morgan: Age 61. He died on Jan. 23. He was born in Guilford County and previously lived in Mocksville. He was a truck driver.

Robert Grant Trexler: Age 75. He died on Jan. 25. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a fixer at a cotton mill.

John Walter Bost: Age 86. He died on Jan. 26. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked in hotel management.

John Martin Sherman: Age 58. He died on Jan. 26. He was born in New York and previously lived in Salisbury. He was an automotive technician.

Gene Douglas Ray: Age 82. He died on Jan. 26. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He worked in manufacturing maintenance.

Beverly Ann Jones: Age 87. She died on Jan. 26. She was born in Vermont and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Harris Wayne Thomas: Age 73. He died on Jan. 27. He was born in Randolph County and previously lived in Asheboro. He worked in tire delivery.

Nancy Knight: Age 77. She died on Jan. 28. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Rockwell. She was a florist.

Dorothy Anne Freeze: Age 92. She died on Jan. 29. She was born in Mecklenburg County and previously lived in China Grover. She worked in local government administration.

Charles Austin Morgan: Age 70. He died on Jan 29. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a coordinator in the textile industry.

Larry Gene Mosley: Age 72. He died on Jan. 30. He was born in Mecklenburg County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He was a coffee manufacturing manager.

Lawrence Edward O’Connor: Age 81. He died on Jan. 30. He was born in Onondaga, New York, and previously lived in Lexington. He was a truck driver.

Jesse Lamar Blackwell: Age 71. He died on Jan. 31. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a laborer for a hospital.

Ricky Ray Brown: Age 58. He died on Feb. 1. He was born in McDowell County, West Virginia, and previously lived in Lexington. He was a truck driver.

Donna Marie Hobart: Age 66. She died on Feb. 2. She was born in Cortland, New York, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a homemaker.

Michael Lee Hurst: Age 78. He died on Feb. 3. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a railroad engineer.

Neng Lor: Age 50. He died on Feb. 4. He was born in Laos and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a gas tank manufacturing operator.

George Luther Barringer: Age 81. He died on Feb. 4. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a farmer.

Warren Lee Simmons: Age 74. He died on Feb. 7. He was born in Stanly County and previously lived in Richfield. He was an engineer.

Larry Burton Wiewel: Age 75. He died on Feb. 7. He was born in Kentucky and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a mechanic.

Danny Wayne James: Age 74. He did on Feb. 10. He was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Kannapolis. He worked in maintenance.

Barbara Kay Mitchell: Age 74. She died on Feb. 12. She was born in Michigan and previously lived in Salisbury. She was an executive assistant.

Wanda Kay Corriher: Age 68. She died on Feb. 13. She was born in Iredell County and previously lived in China Grove. She was a teacher.

John Gilbert Kirkman: Age 71. He died on Feb. 14. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Mooresville. He was a postal worker.

Steven Craig Little: Age 69. He died on Feb. 15. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury

Geraldine Cuthbertson: Age 75. She died on Feb. 19. She was born in Davie County and previously lived in Cleveland. She was a homemaker.

James Robert Shoaf: Age 86. He died on May Feb. 19. He was born in Davidson County and previously lived in Lexington. He was owner and vice president of a furniture company.

Mark Anthony Barnes: Age 53. He died on Feb. 20. He was born in Iredell County and previously lived in Salisbury.

Annie Lee Wilkinson: Age 93. She died on Feb. 20. She was born in Cabarrus County and previously lived in Kannapolis. She was a cotton mill finisher.

Joseph Preston Tullys: Age 83. He died on Feb. 23. He was born in Stark County, Ohio, and previously lived in Salisbury. He was a manufacturing quality manager.

Helen Virginia Ellis: Age 85. She died on Feb. 24. She was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Woodleaf. She was a cook.

Fred Wayne Misenheimer: Age 79. He died on Feb. 24. He was born in Rowan County and previously lived in Salisbury. He owned a carpentry business.

Sandra Elaine Thorne: Age 71. She died on Feb. 25. She was born in Rutherford County and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a teacher.

Joyce Ann Freeze: Age 88. She died on March 1. She was born in New Jersey and previously lived in Mooresville. She was a cleaner in the textile industry.

Denise Voignier: Age 68. She died March 3. She was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and previously lived in Salisbury. She was an assistant project manager at a hospital.

Guadalupe Lainez Montoya: Age 51. She died on March 4. She was born in Honduras and previously lived in Salisbury. She was a domestic cleaner.

Ricky Alvin McPherson: Age 62. He died on March 5. He was born in Columbus County and previously lived in Archdale. He was an assistant chaplain in the National Guard.