April 4, 2021

Morgan Watts column: Upcoming Extension events

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 4, 2021

By Morgan Watts
N.C. Cooperative Extension

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center will be having two upcoming events on April 13.

  • Rowan County will have respiratory fit testing on April 13 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Rowan County Agricultural Center, 2727 Old Concord Road, Salisbury.

Pesticide inspections by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will require documentation from anyone who mixes, handles or applies pesticides requiring a respirator on the product label and to have an annual medical clearance and respirator fit test regardless of whether the person is a licensed applicator. This means even employees, supervised workers and families who use these pesticides will need to maintain this documentation.

To register for the respirator fit test, call and make an appointment with NC Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center, 704-216-8970. Fill out the online respirator medical evaluation questionnaire by April 6 if you plan to attend. It will prompt you to enter the username and password provided.

They are case sensitive.

https://app.vestmed.com/login/profittest/

Username: ProFitTest

Password: Rowan1

Bring your respirator with you to your appointment, along with the $70 fee. Payment methods are cash, check and credit. If you do not know what size respirator to get, PTFS will have respirators to help size you.

  • N.C. Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center will be holding an in-person training to help assist applicators with the label requirements for products containing paraquat dichloride. The label requires applicators to 1) be licensed N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services pesticide applicators; an applicator cannot apply paraquat under the supervision of someone else’s license, and 2) complete the new paraquat training from the EPA. Previously, the only way to complete the training was online through the “How to Safely Use and Handle Paraquat-Containing Pesticides” Paraquat Training Module. However, Cooperative Extension is now able to conduct this training in-person. With that being said, you are still able to receive these credits online if you choose.

The in-person training will be held on April 13 from 9-10 a.m. at the Rowan County Center, 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury. This training will consist of a one-hour lecture on how to safely handle and use paraquat. Following the lecture will be a quiz, in which attendees must score a 100% to become certified. You are allowed as many attempts as necessary to achieve this score. After completion of the course, you will receive paraquat certification and one-hour of N, O, D and X pesticide applicator credits. For questions about the event or to RSVP, contact Morgan Watts at 704-216-8970. There is a limit of 25 participants.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the Rowan County Extension.

