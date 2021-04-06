expand
April 6, 2021

Blotter: Man stabbed while urinating next to dumpster

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:55 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

SALISBURY — A49-year-old man told police he was stabbed around 2:50 p.m. Saturday while urinating next to a dumpster on East Lafayette Street.

The man said he was drinking with friends on Saturday afternoon. When he went to use the bathroom, the man told police, someone stabbed him from behind.

A friend looked at his back and recommended he go to the hospital.

The man told police about a potential suspect, but the accused denied any role in the incident.

Police haven’t charged anyone in the incident and suspect drugs were involved.

In other Salisbury Police reports: 

• A fight was reported Monday in the 300 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury

• A man overdoses Monday in the 300 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Amy Michelle Shelton, 38, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported an attempted larceny of golf carts in the 6200 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A larceny from a vehicle was reported Friday in the 600 block of Pop Stirewalt Road in Salisbury.

• Catalytic converters were stolen Saturday from two vehicles in the 500 block of Foster Road in Cleveland.

• A woman on Saturday reported credit card fraud in the 400 block of Goodman Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday overdosed on heroin in the 4400 block of Potneck Road in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Wakefield Drive in Kannapolis.

• A woman on Sunday overdosed on heroin in the 2000 block Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A woman on Sunday reported a drug overdose in the 200 block of Lake Landing Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed on pills Sunday in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane in Mooresville.

• Elizabeth Marie Upright, 26, was charged Sunday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

