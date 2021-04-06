expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City staff are inviting local artists of all ages and skills to submit designs for the first downtown pavement painting project intended to “celebrate Salisbury’s diversity, inclusivity and creativity.”

Discussions for the “Paint the Pavement” project began in August after Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins proposed the idea of a community-driven diversity mural project at the July 21 city council meeting. Her idea behind the mural was to bring people together through a shared vision using the arts, enliven city spaces, align with the city’s efforts to strengthen infrastructure, drive public-led initiatives and shout, “Everyone belongs.”

Taylor Ellerbee, who owns Pier and Curtain Home Restoration, along with attorney Whitney Wallace Williams have led the project since. Ellerbee was inspired to bring the project to Salisbury after traveling to numerous small towns throughout the nation with similar artwork before the pandemic. She outlined Salisbury’s plan using a draft document from Charlotte’s project in 2017.

While Charlotte allowed the local community to determine the pavements for the project, Salisbury’s paintings will be on five crosswalks within Salisbury’s Railwalk Arts District — four at the intersection of Kerr and Lee streets, and one mid-block crossing on East Kerr Street next to Lee Street theatre. The paintings would become city property as they’re located in the public right-of-way.

The project will be funded by a $2,000 grant received by the Rowan Arts Council in December, with no costs to applicants or selected artists. The project was also presented to members of the Public Art Committee in August, where committee members formally voted to support the project in a participatory capacity.

Ellerbee has said the term “artist” remains broad. Those eligible for selection can include a group of artists, neighborhood associations, community organizations, schools, nonprofits and business associations as long as they reside in Salisbury or Rowan County.

The application calls for the artwork to “reflect the history, culture and vibrancy of Salisbury,” with a minimum of three colors used. The paintings cannot include words, logos, commercial speech or advertising.

April 30 is the deadline to submit entries digitally or via email at public.art@salisburync.gov. Applications can also be mailed to Public Art, 132 N. Main Street, Salisbury, NC, 28144. Selections are anticipated on May 15, and June 6 is currently scheduled for official pavement painting day. The paint will remain in place for one year.

Selections will be made by a separate committee including members of the local community, similar to the process used for the Salisbury Sculpture Show, said Urban Design Planner Alyssa Nelson. The committee is still being formed at this time as project leaders work to recruit a diverse committee.

More information about the project and applications are available at salisburync.gov/paintthepavement, and those interested can also contact Salisbury Urban Design Planner Alyssa Nelson at 704-638-5235.

More News

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

John Hood: Political fantasies can be costly

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Comments

Local

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

Education

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

News

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Coronavirus

All adults can be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week

Local

Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers

Local

Council to consider rezoning requests for two proposed housing developments

Education

Salisbury Academy auction moves online this year, benefits Meals on Wheels

News

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers vote in favor of bill limiting governor’s emergency powers

BREAKING NEWS

Man succumbs to injuries sustained during restaurant shooting; charges added for alleged shooter

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of Piedmont Players?

News

Newton Grove police officer dies in single-vehicle crash

Crime

Blotter: Man shot Sunday morning while opening door

Local

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Local

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds venue

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortes lead all-county team

High School

High school volleyball: South’s Rymer heading to Ferrum

Local

List of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County

Business

At home again, Alexander-Persse opens The French Nest in downtown Salisbury