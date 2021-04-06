Letter: Let citizens decide future of ‘Fame’

Members of the Fame Committee have been working with the United Daughters of the Confederacy to identify other locations in the area which are prominent to locate our beloved “Fame.” At least three other sites have already been identified in available public parks.

The citizens of Salisbury have been stifled and thwarted in their efforts to gain a fair and open process.

We never voted to remove “Fame.” We let a few decide the fate of the angel.

Let the citizens have a voice in her new home.

— Ellis Sisk

Salisbury