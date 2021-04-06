expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Salisbury Academy auction moves online this year, benefits Meals on Wheels

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

SALISBURY — Salisbury Academy has been fundraising via an annual auction for 12 years, and this year’s auction will keep the tradition online.

This will be the second year for the online, silent format of the fundraiser. Last year, a live auction was scheduled for March before being postponed and moved to an online format in April.

The auction supports the school, a community partner and scholarships open to any Rowan-Salisbury Schools high school students. This year, participants will also be able to support the school’s athletics program.

Lizzie Roy, director of marketing and communications, said many of the students who attend the private K-8 go on to attend RSS high schools. The scholarships the event supports are offered through the Broyhill Leadership program.

Meals on Wheels of Rowan County was chosen as this year’s community partner. The nonprofit has expanded its programs in the past year, serving more homebound seniors and adding a grocery program to get food to seniors who are able to prepare their own means but unable to leave home.

The nonprofit has funded its new endeavors with grants and plans to keep the grocery program going after the pandemic has ended.

“A growing number of seniors struggle with food insecurity and social isolation, and this gift will go directly to providing meals to our most vulnerable seniors in Rowan County,” Meals on Wheels Director Cindy Fink said in a statement.

Head of School Beverly Fowler said the event is one of the largest fundraisers for the school each year. The goal is to meet or exceed last year’s online auction total of about $25,000.

“For us, it’s one of the big three that we have every year that meets a gap between the cost of tuition and the cost of providing an educational experience for our students and families,” Fowler said.

Fowler said donors have been generous during the previous year. Operating a school has come with additional costs during the pandemic, including additional staff and cleaning procedures. The school is also adding an outdoor pavilion.

Items up for auction range from physical goods to experiences, and a puppy. People can win a weeklong stay in a High Country mountain home and a fly fishing trip on the Soque River’s trout waters.

Many of the physical items have a personal touch as well. Local Artist Mark Stephenson, a national portrait contest finalist, has donated a custom portrait. Provisions Contracting is donating an oyster table to be custom-designed and built for an outdoor space.

There are some school-related perks on offer too, including a reserved parking space for events, a monthly meal delivered to a student and the chance to decorate the school’s spirit rock for a month.

There are more items being added in the run up to the April 14 start of the auction. It will close at 8 p.m. on April 17. Winners will be contacted on April 19.

More News

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

John Hood: Political fantasies can be costly

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Comments

Local

City accepting artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

Education

Faith Academy raised offer because of interest in elementary property

News

Commissioners nail down plan to fix lead in Dukeville drinking water

Coronavirus

All adults can be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week

Local

Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers

High School

High school football: Cavaliers cruise in YVC finale

Local

Council to consider rezoning requests for two proposed housing developments

Education

Salisbury Academy auction moves online this year, benefits Meals on Wheels

News

Political Notebook: Rowan’s lawmakers vote in favor of bill limiting governor’s emergency powers

BREAKING NEWS

Man succumbs to injuries sustained during restaurant shooting; charges added for alleged shooter

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of Piedmont Players?

News

Newton Grove police officer dies in single-vehicle crash

Crime

Blotter: Man shot Sunday morning while opening door

Local

Medical professionals reflect on year of COVID-19

Local

Monster truck show draws one of largest crowds ever at Rowan Fairgrounds venue

Education

Catawba mints new partnership with esports recruiting firm

Columns

Ester Marsh: The power of focusing on positive things

News

County commissioners will talk Dukeville water problems

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury community partners team up to host drive-thru job fair

Local

City gives green light to install historical marker commemorating 1906 lynchings

Local

Rise in construction costs, cuts to NCDOT push back Rowan’s transportation projects

High School

High school boys soccer: Salisbury’s Robins, Cortes lead all-county team

High School

High school volleyball: South’s Rymer heading to Ferrum

Local

List of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Rowan County