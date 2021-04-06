Spencer Litter Sweep looking for volunteers

SPENCER — The town is organizing volunteer groups to help with litter cleanup efforts during the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Spring Litter Sweep.

Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the NCDOT’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways. This year’s sweep will take place April 10 to 24.

Town staff have identified several street segments ideal for volunteer assistance.

Places of worship, civic groups, families or others working in small groups are encouraged to contact Town Clerk Stacy Craven to sign up and arrange for free cleanup supplies. Call 704-633-2231 and select No. 12 or email scraven@townofspencer.com.

For safety information during COVID-19 and other volunteer safety resources, visit ncdot.gov/littersweep. In addition to volunteers, town staff will partner with NCDOT to pick up litter and collect orange or blue bags placed on roadsides by volunteer pickups.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and high-visibility safety vests.