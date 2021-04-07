expand
Ad Spot

April 8, 2021

Bond set for father, daughter in Lexington murder case

By News Service Report

Published 11:48 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

LEXINGTON (AP) — A man and his daughter who were sentenced to prison in the 2015 death of an Irish businessman were released on bond Wednesday, weeks after the North Carolina Supreme court agreed that their convictions should be reversed.

Prosecutors have not said whether they intend to pursue a retrial against Thomas Martens and Molly Corbett.

The two were sentenced in August 2017 to 20 to 25 years in prison for the death of Molly Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, at their home in a golf course community in Davidson County. Investigators said they used an aluminum baseball bat and brick paver to kill Jason Corbett, fracturing his skull and causing injuries to his arm, legs and torso.

A 4-3 majority on the state’s Supreme Court sided on March 12 with an appeals court decision that reversed a jury’s second-degree murder convictions and said that Martens and Molly Corbett must get a new trial. The court agreed that evidence had been wrongly excluded that weakened their ability to argue they acted in self-defense.

Associate Justice Anita Earls, writing for the majority, pointed to omitted statements that the Corbetts’ two children had made during a medical evaluation soon after the death that indicated their father had been abusive in the home. Prosecutors alleged that the statements were not reliable and that both children later recanted. The trial judge excluded the statements from being entered into the trial.

To be released on bond, which was set at $200,000 apiece, Martens and Molly Corbett had to surrender their passports and they will not be allowed contact with any member of Jason Corbett’s family, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank told WGHP-TV that he does not discuss pretrial matters and will neither confirm or deny any plea offers. He added that a retrial is not off the table.

More News

High school football: Friday’s games

One man faces conspiracy, larceny charges, two still sought in Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation

Area Sports Briefs: West-Statesville game tonight

Rowan Museum’s Utzman-Chambers House becomes site of bee hive, carpenter bee infestation

Comments

Crime

One man faces conspiracy, larceny charges, two still sought in Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation

Local

Rowan Museum’s Utzman-Chambers House becomes site of bee hive, carpenter bee infestation

Business

Two major economic development projects planned for southern Rowan County

Education

Local nursing students maneuver through hurdles during pandemic

Coronavirus

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Simms-Maddox to speak at Livingstone’s virtual Women in History program

Business

City to host Q&A session to discuss initiative to increase Black-owned businesses

Local

Rowan County Democrats to host virtual convention Saturday

Local

City appropriates $1 million from water, sewer fund to upgrade utility meter infrastructure

College

College softball: Arnott helps Indians split doubleheader

Local

With new county solar energy system rules ratified, these are the major changes

Business

Chamber will celebrate 95th annual meeting virtually, with several ‘fun twists’

Education

Publicly funded NC Pre-K seats available now

Nation/World

Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana

Nation/World

Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

Nation/World

Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area

News

Bond set for father, daughter in Lexington murder case

Nation/World

Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

Nation/World

Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction

Crime

Blotter: April 7

College

Catawba baseball to play Belmont Abbey at Atrium Health Ballpark on April 19

Crime

Man dies after shooting, weeklong stay at hospital

High School

High school girls golf: Mustangs cruise to 4th straight title