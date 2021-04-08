expand
April 8, 2021

1,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations reported Thursday

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:09 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

SALISBURY — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations and few other changes in the state of the pandemic in Rowan County.

Data reported Thursday:

• The number of full vaccinations increased by 650 — from 20,525 to 21,175. Data show 14.9% percent of Rowan County residents fully vaccinated. Statewide, the number is 39.5%.

• The number of partial vaccinations, which includes first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, increased by 351 — from 29,712 to 30,063. Data show 21.2% of Rowan County residents partially vaccinated. Statewide, the number is 27.5%.

• COVID-19 positives increased by 28, with 381 positives reported in the previous two weeks and 15,895 since the start of the pandemic.

• No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rowan County, so the total since the start of the pandemic remains at 299.

• The number of hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the 18-county area known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — decreased from 212 to 206 after a few days in a row of increases.

• Statewide, there were 2,087 new COVID-19 positives reported Thursday and 1,004 people hospitalized.

• The percent of positive tests on Thursday was 5.1% statewide and 7% in Rowan County.

