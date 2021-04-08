expand
April 8, 2021

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

SALISBURY — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday in Rowan County.

The new deaths bring the total to 299 since the start of the pandemic and 127 since the start of the year. While deaths have slowed considerably since the start of March, there haven’t been any weeks without a death this year.

The demographic breakdown for COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County is as follows:

• 48% female, 45% male and 6% unknown

• 63% are 75 and older, 19% are 65 to 74, 10% are 50 to 64 and 2% are 25 to 49.

• 77% are white, 11% are Black or African-American and 7% are Hispanic. One death was an American Indian or Alaskan Native. The remaining deaths occurred among people whose race or ethnicity was listed as “other” or unknown.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations continue to come at a faster rate than new cases, with 515 total doses added to Rowan County’s tally on Wednesday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 29,712 residents, or 20.9% have received a first dose, and 20,525, or 14.4%, have received a second dose.

Rowan County remains among the worst counties in the state for the percentage of its population vaccinated

The Rowan County Health Department still had hundreds of vaccination appointments available Wednesday. Its drive-thru clinic will be held today at West End Plaza. For more information, visit rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics or call 980-432-1800 and choose option No. 1.

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic also says it has “a lot” of Moderna vaccines available Wednesday. They are available for any member of the general public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 611 Mocksville Ave. in Salisbury. People can call 704-216-7070 for an appointment.

Anyone older than 16 can receive a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina.

COVID-19 positives, hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 positives among Rowan County residents in the previous two weeks is 386, which includes 22 new cases reported Wednesday. Rowan County is seeing fewer cases per capita than Cabarrus and Stanly counties, more than Iredell and Davidson counties and about the same number as Davie County.

COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region — an 18-county area known as the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — are on the rise after hitting a low point last week. The region on Wednesday reported 212 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 66 in the previous 24 hours.

Active congregate living outbreaks in the county include:

• Two cases among residents at Deal Care Inn, located on Deal Road in southwestern Rowan County.

• Two cases among residents at the Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center, located on N.C. 152.

• 12 cases among staff and 27 among inmates at the Rowan County Jail.

• Four cases among staff and two among children at South Rowan Academy on North Main Street in China Grove.

