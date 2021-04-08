Letter: Viewed through ‘alternative eyes’

Are the contents of editorial submissions monitored for truthfulness? Richard Roberts on March 21 (“It may already be too late”) stated that the lady veteran was standing in the hall holding her bag when she was shot and killed during the Capitol insurrection

The video that went viral showed her being hoisted up to crawl through a broken glass door panel to gain entry when she was fatally shot! How can this Trump apologist and clone explain this blatant lie? Or was he viewing this through his “alternative eyes”?

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury