April 8, 2021

Rowan County Democrats to host virtual convention Saturday

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Democratic Party will virtually host its annual convention at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Democrats expect to elect new county officers, four state executive committee members from the county and delegates to the Congressional District Convention. Additionally, the party plans to vote on any proposed resolutions from the county precincts.

Those who wish to attend can visit tinyurl.com/rowanconvention to register.

The convention is open to any Democrat or ally, but only elected precinct delegates from the county will vote or participate in any floor debate.

