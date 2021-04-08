Shoutouts
Millbridge Elementary Third Quarter Honor Roll
A Honor Roll:
Third grade: Maggie Baker, Troy Krieg, Bryce Mattern, Cooper Miller, Ava Nail, Ali Robbins, Kelsey Sloop, Allison Ferguson, Jude Mullis, Kevin Alvarez, Braxton Beaver, Peyton Branham, Carter Grindstaff, Abigail Kluttz, Claire Wells, Sawyer Wells, Halle Fox, Molly Hale, Addy More, Chipper Rohletter and Hudson Sechler.
Fourth grade: Luke Bame, Hope Bostian, Lila Canup, Milli Fagan, Addison Farmer, Emma Houghton, Coen Overby, Noah Young, Cameron Davis, Ava Hainor and Emory Stewart.
Fifth grade: James Moore, Kierra Shulenburger, Trexler Yon, Aiden Vega, Jack Baker, Jeremy Haney, Carson Raper, Ava Robbins, Lily Stallings, Hayden Vail, Aubrey Wright, Andrea Muravska, Kamryn Sigmon, Maddox Houghton, Hope Julian, Ashley Shell and Allie Toler.
AB Honor Roll:
Third grade: Brielle Breitwieser, Cooper Covington, Harper Deal, Aubrey Gray, Parker Whaley, Bristol Wirz, Brooklyn Wirz, Miller Aldridge, Evelyn Barrera, Julianna Alyse Carrillo, Estella Escobedo, Yaneli Iturbide, Molly Sides, Abbey Crowell, Lillian Gariepy, Zane Hinson, Coby Hunsucker, James Markle, Skyler Mullis, Luke Stewart, Kash Thompson, Bayley Carter, Brody Linker, Kaden Andrews, Jaxon Maykrantz and Carsyn Wilhelm.
Fourth grade: Delaney Beaver, Claire Bober, Joseph Carlton, Peyton Cheek, Wyatt Coleman, Brantley Deal, Jack Funes, Kenzie Halllman, Matthew Hamilton, Tucker Newberry, Emily Parham, Zoe Atwell, Brissa Guevara Hernandez, Brody Richardson, McKenlyn Sanders, Tyler Thompson, Abby Anderson, Makayla Bryant, Noelle Castillo Hernandez, Sloane Lipe, Evan Lopez Dominguez, Bralynn McElligott, Mayrin Munoz Lazaro, Joshua Murray, Malachi Perry and Paul Thurber.
Fifth grade: Lilliah Craig, Melody Bailey, Ryan Branham, Brayden Black, Liam Rohletter, Patrick Baker, Zayne Beaston, Kaitty Benitez Ortiz, Allison Landaverde, Emma Rogers, Lily Brown, Stella Lipe, Brayden Miller, Isabella Miller, Dalton Mullis.
Collegiate honors
Brittany Gaddis, of Granite Quarry, North Carolina, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Gaddis was initiated at North Carolina State University.