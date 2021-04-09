expand
April 9, 2021

High school football: Davie wins in OT

By Post Sports

Published 12:22 am Friday, April 9, 2021
 Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — Davie County’s football team logged its most impressive win of the season on Thursday.

The War Eagles beat previously unbeaten West Foryth 36-35 in overtime, but Davie still doesn’t project to make the 4A playoff bracket.

MaxPreps rankings don’t factor in this school year. Nor does overall record. Only conference record matters.

Davie (5-2, 3-2) lost games to Glenn and East Forsyth before it turned in a big finale on Thursday against the Titans (4-1, 2-1).

Alex Summers threw for 220 yards, while Tate Carney had 61 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards.

Davie took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a Summers to Jack Reynolds TD pass and a 65-yard scoring run by Brodie Smith.

Carney’s 3-yard scoring run 46 seconds before halftime gave Davie a 21-7 lead at the break.

Davie took a 21-14 lead to the fourth quarter.

The Titans went ahead 28-21, but Davie scored on a 42-yard pass play — Summers to ZaHaree Maddox — with 4:10 left, and Guillermo Moure’s fourth PAT tied it.

West Forsyth had the ball first in the overtime, scored a TD and kicked the point.

Davie scored a touchdown on another Summers to Maddox pass. Then Summers hit Zymere Hudson with the winning 2-point conversion.

Davie won despite being out-rushed 344 yards to 120.

Jevante Long rushed for 186 yards for the Titans, and Nasion Johnson had 164 yards.

