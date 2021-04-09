High school girls golf: Waddell medalist, but East trails South Iredell

Staff report

STATESVILLE — East Rowan’s girls shot 138 at Larkin Golf Club on Thursday in North Piedmont Conference golf.

Scorers for East were medalist Hannah Waddell (40), Carlee Patterson (49) and Addison Queen (49).

South Iredell shot 132.

South Iredell won the first match over the Mustangs by one stroke, so the Vikings will take a seven-shot lead into the 18-hole finale at Twin Oaks next Thursday.

“It can be done,” East coach Rhett Teems said. “But down seven, we’ll have to play all out.”