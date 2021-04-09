expand
April 9, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021

“We’re talking about just doing the right thing here. We shouldn’t even need to codify doing the right thing.”

— Rodney Phillips, China Grove mayor pro-tem on allowing some discretion on the size of tree limbs the town will pick up

“Hannah (Waddell) is a natural athlete with a positive attitude and an awesome work ethic. … If she sticks with it, she can do about whatever she wants to do in golf.”

— Rhett Teems, East Rowan golf coach on his freshman standout who won the county meet by six strokes after starting to play just a year ago

“Inventory is still spotty. There’s still worldwide a boom. … All the bikes everywhere around the world were sold out and they’re still hard to get.”

— Eric Phillips, Skinny Wheels Bike Shop owner speaking of bicycle supplies as his shop reopens
following renovations

“It might be Easter Sunday, but what better way to spend your afternoon? The Easter bunny shows up in the morning and they’re like, ‘Hey, look kids, Monster Truckz tickets are in your Easter basket.’ ”

— Paul Slimick, Monster Truckz show director after record crowds showed up at the Rowan County
Fairgrounds spectacle

“I can really relate to people’s suffering. I know that may sound strange, but as a pastor I’ve been at a lot of bedsides whenever people were suffering.”

— Dawn Rister, pastor of Salem Lutheran Church on her lingering effects from a bout with COVID-19

“My excitement is that we get one more opportunity in this current state of our society to come face-to-face with truths.”

— Rev. Olen Bruner, co-chair of  Actions in Faith and Justice after a marker commemorating Jim
Crow-era lynchings and present-day racial injustice was approved

“In my 20s I felt panicked to make money, make ‘my mark’ in a big way. Then I came to realize it’s really about making your corner of the world beautiful, make it work for yourself and show some kindness to the rest of the world.”

— Wendy Alexander-Persse, owner of The French Nest vintage decor store downtown

