expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Sen. Thom Tillis speaks during the Rowan County Republicans' Lincoln Reagan Dinner in 2018. File photo

Tillis has prostate cancer surgery

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021

CHARLOTTE AP) — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said Thursday he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer and looks forward to returning to his Senate duties soon.

A statement from the office of the North Carolina Republican said Tillis underwent the surgery this week, but didn’t specify where it was done or which day. He added that he was thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided him with “outstanding care.”

Tillis announced last week that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had been detected relatively early. Tillis is a Charlotte-area native who was initially elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014.

“As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side,” Tillis said. “We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”

More News

Spencer town board gets look at Park Plaza progress

‘Applicant market’: Unemployment rate improving as businesses hire more workers

Nedeljkovic excels in goal as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

Byron York: Justice Thomas says courts will rule on social media sooner or later

Comments

Local

Spencer town board gets look at Park Plaza progress

Business

‘Applicant market’: Unemployment rate improving as businesses hire more workers

Local

National, local business leaders praise Salisbury’s initiative to support Black-owned operations

Nation/World

Tillis has prostate cancer surgery

Education

Middle, high school students head back to classes full time

Coronavirus

1,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations reported Thursday

Landis

Landis man airlifted after being crushed in porch collapse

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with embezzlement

Crime

Man faces conspiracy, larceny charges; two others sought in Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation

Local

Rowan Museum’s Utzman-Chambers House becomes site of bee hive, carpenter bee infestation

Business

Two major economic development projects planned for southern Rowan County

Education

Local nursing students maneuver through hurdles during pandemic

Coronavirus

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Simms-Maddox to speak at Livingstone’s virtual Women in History program

Business

City to host Q&A session to discuss initiative to increase Black-owned businesses

Local

Rowan County Democrats to host virtual convention Saturday

Local

City appropriates $1 million from water, sewer fund to upgrade utility meter infrastructure

College

College softball: Arnott helps Indians split doubleheader

Local

With new county solar energy system rules ratified, these are the major changes

Business

Chamber will celebrate 95th annual meeting virtually, with several ‘fun twists’

Education

Publicly funded NC Pre-K seats available now

Nation/World

Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana

Nation/World

Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss