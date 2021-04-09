expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Wrongly imprisoned man gets $750,000

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Associated Press

DURHAM — A man who served nearly 44 years in prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit has received compensation from the state of North Carolina.

Ronnie Long told The Charlotte Observer that it’s not nearly enough.

Long received $750,000. It is by law the state’s top compensation for victims of wrongful incarceration.

Long’s attorney, Duke University law professor Jamie Lau, said the amount is inadequate for people who were imprisoned for decades.

Long was convicted of raping the widow of a Cannon Mills executive in 1976 by an all-white jury in Concord. Potentially exculpatory evidence was either intentionally withheld from his defense team or disappeared. And there was a tampered pool of potential jurors.

A federal court overturned Long’s conviction. He was released in September. And he was pardoned by Gov. Roy Cooper.

“Fair? What’s fair?” Long asked the newspaper. “Ask yourself that question when these people took away your 20s, your 30s, your 40s, your 50s and they started in on your 60s.”

Long said his mother and father both asked if he was home in the last moments of their lives. He walked free six weeks after his mother’s death.

More News

High school girls golf: Waddell medalist, but East trails South Iredell

High school football: Davie wins in OT

Spencer town board gets look at Park Plaza progress

Nedeljkovic excels in goal as Hurricanes blank Panthers 3-0

Comments

Local

Spencer town board gets look at Park Plaza progress

Business

‘Applicant market’: Unemployment rate improving as businesses hire more workers

Local

National, local business leaders praise Salisbury’s initiative to support Black-owned operations

Nation/World

Tillis has prostate cancer surgery

Coronavirus

Adverse reactions surface from Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Nation/World

Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

Local

Quotes of the week

Nation/World

Biden seeks crackdown on homemade firearms

Nation/World

Victim of former NFL player’s rampage wrote of faith, life’s fragility

News

Wrongly imprisoned man gets $750,000

High School

West falls to Statesville, finishes second in NPC

Education

Middle, high school students head back to classes full time

Coronavirus

1,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations reported Thursday

Landis

Landis man airlifted after being crushed in porch collapse

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with embezzlement

Crime

Man faces conspiracy, larceny charges; two others sought in Rowan Sheriff’s Office investigation

Local

Rowan Museum’s Utzman-Chambers House becomes site of bee hive, carpenter bee infestation

Business

Two major economic development projects planned for southern Rowan County

Education

Local nursing students maneuver through hurdles during pandemic

Coronavirus

County sees two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Simms-Maddox to speak at Livingstone’s virtual Women in History program

Business

City to host Q&A session to discuss initiative to increase Black-owned businesses

Local

Rowan County Democrats to host virtual convention Saturday