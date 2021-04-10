expand
April 10, 2021

High school football: Thursday scores

By Post Sports

Published 12:21 am Saturday, April 10, 2021

Burlington Cummings 60, Graham 0

Cameron Union Pines 49, Western Harnett 12
Clayton 26, West Johnston 7
Davie County 36, West Forsyth 35, OT
Edenton Holmes 41, Perquimans 12
Havelock 41, Jacksonville 14
Hendersonville 52, East Henderson 0
Maiden 32, Lincolnton 7
Newton Grove Hobbton 53, North Duplin 12
Pfafftown Reagan 66, Winston-Salem Reynolds 46
Providence Grove 48, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 8
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 68, Raleigh Enloe 7
Reidsville 42, Bartlett Yancey 0
Shelby def. East Rutherford, forfeit
SouthWest Edgecombe 33, Wilson Beddingfield 30
Southern Nash 52, Franklinton 28
Statesville 17, West Rowan 10
Valdese Draughn 41, East Burke 28
Washington 50, Kinston 49
Wilson Fike 31, Wilson Hunt 28
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 36, Southwest Guilford 13
Winston-Salem Prep 52, Kernersville McGuinness 0

