April 11, 2021

Letter: People have short memories about ‘Fame’

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 11, 2021

After reading several letters here regarding Fame, it seems to me that some folks have short memories regarding the attempts to desecrate the sculpture. I wonder, too, if these folks subscribe to The Post. “Fame” does not and never has been owned by the residents of Salisbury, although some of us feel that it is ours.

The wording on the base of the sculpture very clearly states that it is in memory of Confederate soldiers, soldiers who fought to continue the right to own slaves.

Perhaps a visit to the Old Lutheran Cemetery would make it clear that this is not a derelict and abandoned resting place. Walk through it. Look at the names there. The agreement with the UDC and the city was to save Fame.

Make no mistake: after what happened a short time ago, detractors would have eventually destroyed her.

— Jane Gamewell

Salisbury

